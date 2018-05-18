Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: guarda il video del comeback e leggi il testo e la traduzione

A cinque anni dall’ultima fatica discografica, i Backstreet Boys sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, dal 17 maggio 2018 disponibile nelle piattaforme streaming e nei negozi digitali.
La nuova e bella canzone anticipa il rilascio del nono album in studio, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo, né una release date.
Il gruppo statunitense composto da AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson e Brian Littrell vi presenta questo primo assaggio della nona era discografica, un pezzo scritto da Wrabel, Jamie Hartman & Stuart Crichton, con produzione degli ultimi due.
L’inedito è stato lanciato direttamente con il video ufficiale molto ben fatto. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1: Nick Carter]
I got mixed emotions
Did I finally find me a river that could lead me out to the ocean?
Cos I’ve only ever known the kind of love
That leaves you battered and broken
So forgive me for my mixed emotions, yeah yeah
[Strofa 1: Nick Carter]
Provo emozioni contrastanti
Ho finalmente trovato un fiume che potrebbe condurmi verso l’oceano?
Perché ho sempre conosciuto quel tipo di amore
Che ti lascia malconcio e a pezzi
Quindi perdonami per le mie emozioni contrastanti, yeah yeah
[Pre-Chorus: All]
I’m not that kind of person
Who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
I’m not that kind of person
Who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
[Pre-Ritornello: Tutti]
Non sono quel tipo di persona
Che può amarti e smettere di amarti
Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore
Non sono quel tipo di persona
Che può amarti e smettere di amarti
Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore
[Chorus: All]
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cos that’s the only one I got
Cos that’s the only one I got
[Ritornello: Tutti]
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
[Verse 2: AJ McLean]
Am I being too open?
Cos I told you everything I have to say
And now we’re having a moment
Does it make you wanna pack up all your things
And drive away like you stole it
Just forgive me if I’m being too open
No no no no, yeah yeah yeah
[Strofa 2: AJ McLean]
Sono troppo aperto?
Perché ti ho detto tutto quello che avevo da dire
E adesso è un momento speciale
Ti fa desiderare di imballare tutte le tue cose
E andare via come se le avessi rubate?
Perdonami se sono troppo aperto
No no no no, si si si
[Pre-Chorus: All]
I’m not that kind of person
Who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
(what love’s supposed to do)
I’m not that kind of person
Who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
[Pre-Ritornello: Tutti]
Non sono quel tipo di persona
Che può amarti e smettere di amarti
Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore
(che l’amore dovrebbe essere)
Non sono quel tipo di persona
Che può amarti e smettere di amarti
Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore
[Chorus: All]
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cos it’s the only one I got
Cos it’s the only one I got
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cos it’s the only one I got
Cos it’s the only one I got
[Ritornello: Tutti]
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
[Bridge: Nick Carter]
I’ve been broken, I’ve been bruised
But now I’m all in cos of you
So if you’re gonna love me, love me right, yeah
But if you’re gonna be someone that hurts somebody just for fun
Then do it to a heart that isn’t mine
[Ponte: Nick Carter]
Sono stato ferito e confuso
Ma ora sono tutto tuo a causa tua
Quindi se vuoi amarmi, amami nel modo giusto, si
Ma se sarai qualcuno che farà del male a qualcuno solo per divertimento
Allora fallo con il cuore di un altro
[Chorus: All]
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
It’s the only one, it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby don’t go…
[Ritornello: All]
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Piccola, non spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
Perché è l’unico che ho
È l’unico, è l’unico che ho
Perché è l’unico che ho
Baby non …