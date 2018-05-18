Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: guarda il video del comeback e leggi il testo e la traduzione





A cinque anni dall’ultima fatica discografica, i Backstreet Boys sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, dal 17 maggio 2018 disponibile nelle piattaforme streaming e nei negozi digitali.

La nuova e bella canzone anticipa il rilascio del nono album in studio, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo, né una release date.

Il gruppo statunitense composto da AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson e Brian Littrell vi presenta questo primo assaggio della nona era discografica, un pezzo scritto da Wrabel, Jamie Hartman & Stuart Crichton, con produzione degli ultimi due.

L’inedito è stato lanciato direttamente con il video ufficiale molto ben fatto. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1: Nick Carter]

I got mixed emotions

Did I finally find me a river that could lead me out to the ocean?

Cos I’ve only ever known the kind of love

That leaves you battered and broken

So forgive me for my mixed emotions, yeah yeah

[Strofa 1: Nick Carter]

Provo emozioni contrastanti

Ho finalmente trovato un fiume che potrebbe condurmi verso l’oceano?

Perché ho sempre conosciuto quel tipo di amore

Che ti lascia malconcio e a pezzi

Quindi perdonami per le mie emozioni contrastanti, yeah yeah

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I’m not that kind of person

Who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

I’m not that kind of person

Who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

[Pre-Ritornello: Tutti]

Non sono quel tipo di persona

Che può amarti e smettere di amarti

Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore

Non sono quel tipo di persona

Che può amarti e smettere di amarti

Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cos that’s the only one I got

Cos that’s the only one I got





[Ritornello: Tutti]

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

[Verse 2: AJ McLean]

Am I being too open?

Cos I told you everything I have to say

And now we’re having a moment

Does it make you wanna pack up all your things

And drive away like you stole it

Just forgive me if I’m being too open

No no no no, yeah yeah yeah

[Strofa 2: AJ McLean]

Sono troppo aperto?

Perché ti ho detto tutto quello che avevo da dire

E adesso è un momento speciale

Ti fa desiderare di imballare tutte le tue cose

E andare via come se le avessi rubate?

Perdonami se sono troppo aperto

No no no no, si si si

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I’m not that kind of person

Who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

(what love’s supposed to do)

I’m not that kind of person

Who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do





[Pre-Ritornello: Tutti]

Non sono quel tipo di persona

Che può amarti e smettere di amarti

Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore

(che l’amore dovrebbe essere)

Non sono quel tipo di persona

Che può amarti e smettere di amarti

Non è ciò che dovrebbe essere l’amore

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cos it’s the only one I got

Cos it’s the only one I got

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cos it’s the only one I got

Cos it’s the only one I got

[Ritornello: Tutti]

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

[Bridge: Nick Carter]

I’ve been broken, I’ve been bruised

But now I’m all in cos of you

So if you’re gonna love me, love me right, yeah

But if you’re gonna be someone that hurts somebody just for fun

Then do it to a heart that isn’t mine

[Ponte: Nick Carter]

Sono stato ferito e confuso

Ma ora sono tutto tuo a causa tua

Quindi se vuoi amarmi, amami nel modo giusto, si

Ma se sarai qualcuno che farà del male a qualcuno solo per divertimento

Allora fallo con il cuore di un altro

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

It’s the only one, it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby don’t go…

[Ritornello: All]

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Piccola, non spezzarmi il ​​cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

Perché è l’unico che ho

È l’unico, è l’unico che ho

Perché è l’unico che ho

Baby non …



