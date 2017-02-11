Axwell /\ Ingrosso: ascolta il nuovo singolo I Love You feat. Kid Ink (testo e traduzione)







Si intitola I Love You il nuovo singolo dei dj e producer svedesi Axwell e Sebastian Ingrosso, uscito nei negozi digitali venerdì 10 febbraio 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.

Questa canzone è stata scritta dal duo, con la collaborazione di Madison Love, Johnathan Carter Cunningham, Gerard Folkestad Taylor e Brian Todd Collins, in arte Kid Ink, a cui sono stati affidati i due versi.

Niente male il brano in questione, che prossimamente sarà accompagnato dal lyric video di cui è già possibile vedere l’anteprima di qualche secondo.

Su Spotify è invece possibile ascoltare l’audio integrale della canzone. Per accedere alla pagina dedicata cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

I Love You – Axwell & Ingrosso – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Ritornello]

Ti amo

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

ti voglio

Anche se continui a farmi impazzire

Siamo

Davvero in estasi

Veramente giù

Ma ti amo ancora

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

[Verso 1]

stavo solo cercando di salvarci

Ma tu mi hai fatto sembrare il cattivo

Mi ero fatto un paio di cocktail

Ora ho un paio di sentimenti contrastanti

Li adoro, li adoro

Sai come indossare in quel vestito

Poi, non mi piace, non mi piace

Vorrei che avessero fatto un bottone per le tue foto su Instagram

Discutiamo del più e del meno (o “litighiamo su questo e quello”) quando

Tu dici di aver bisogno di un indirizzo diverso

Rompere per riparare

Colpire il materasso

Ti svegli e non ricordi metà delle cose che sono successe

Tutti i giochi di lotta che facevamo

Non ha paura di ammettere quando sbaglo

Tu non hai paura di ballare mi devi un favore

Finché ti

[Ritornello]

Ti amo

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

ti voglio

Anche se continui a farmi impazzire

Siamo

Davvero in estasi

Veramente giù

Ma ti amo ancora

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

Ti amo (ti amo, ti amo)

Ti voglio (ti voglio, ti voglio)

Ti amo (ti amo, ti amo)

Ti voglio (ti voglio, ti voglio)

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

[Verso 2]

Non sei tenuta a dire nulla, non sei tenuta a dire nulla

So già perché stai sbroccando

E non ho niente a che fare con quelle tro*e

Quindi non sei tenuta a dire nulla

Quindici centrimetri di tacco quando irrompi

La mer*a è nel mio viso quando è entrata

Lanciando borse, trucchi e spazzole

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non posso ignorarlo

Amare con cautela, correndo

No, non posso vederti stasera

Ma alle 2 del mattino potrei chiamare, chiamare

Perché io

[Ritornello]

Ti amo

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

ti voglio

Anche se continui a farmi impazzire

Siamo

Davvero in estasi

Veramente giù

Ma ti amo ancora

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

Non mi piaci, no

Non mi piaci, no

Ti amo

Ti voglio

Non mi piaci

Ti amo

Ti voglio

[Conclusione]

Ti amo

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

Ti voglio

Anche se continui a farmi impazzire

Fino in fondo

Davvero in estasi

Veramente giù

Ma ti amo ancora

Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci

Axwell /\ Ingrosso – I Love You feat. Kid Ink – Testo

[Chorus]

I love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

I want you

Even though you keep breaking me down

We got

Really high highs

Really low lows

But I still love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

[Verse 1]

I was tryna save us

But you got me looking like the villain

I had a couple mixed drinks

Now I got a couple mixed feelings

I love it, I love it

You know just how to fit in that dress

Then, I don’t like it, I don’t like it

Wish they had a button for your Instagram pic

We argue about this and that when

You say you need a different address

Break up to make up

Hit the mattress

Wake up and you don’t remember half of

The whole lotta games that we played

I ain’t afraid to say when I’m wrong

You ain’t afraid to dance how you owe me a favor

As long as I

[Chorus]

I love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

I want you

Even though you keep breaking me down

We got

Really high highs

Really low lows

But I still love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

I love you (I love you, I love you)

I want you (I want you, I want you)

I love you (I love you, I love you)

I want you (I want you, I want you)

Even though I don’t like you right now

[Verse 2]

You ain’t gotta say nothin’, you ain’t gotta say nothin’

Already know why you trippin’

And I had nothin’ to do with them bitches

So you ain’t gotta say nothin’

Six inch heel when she bust in

Shit is in my face when she rushed in

Throwin’ purses, make-up and brushes

[Pre-Chorus]

I can’t keep it aside

Loving with caution, rushing

No I can’t see you tonight

But 2AM I might be calling, calling

‘Cause I

[Chorus]

I love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

I want you

Even though you keep breaking me down

We got

Really high highs

Really low lows

But I still love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

I don’t like you no

I, I, I don’t like you no, I

I love you

I want you

I don’t like you

I love you

I want you

[Outro]

I love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

I want you

Even though you keep breaking me down

Way down

Really high highs

Really low lows

But I still love you

Even though I don’t like you right now

















