Axwell /\ Ingrosso: ascolta il nuovo singolo I Love You feat. Kid Ink (testo e traduzione)

Si intitola I Love You il nuovo singolo dei dj e producer svedesi Axwell e Sebastian Ingrosso, uscito nei negozi digitali venerdì 10 febbraio 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.
Questa canzone è stata scritta dal duo, con la collaborazione di Madison Love, Johnathan Carter Cunningham, Gerard Folkestad Taylor e Brian Todd Collins, in arte Kid Ink, a cui sono stati affidati i due versi.
Niente male il brano in questione, che prossimamente sarà accompagnato dal lyric video di cui è già possibile vedere l’anteprima di qualche secondo.
Su Spotify è invece possibile ascoltare l’audio integrale della canzone. Per accedere alla pagina dedicata cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
I Love You – Axwell & Ingrosso – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Ritornello]
Ti amo
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
ti voglio
Anche se continui a farmi impazzire
Siamo
Davvero in estasi
Veramente giù
Ma ti amo ancora
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
[Verso 1]
stavo solo cercando di salvarci
Ma tu mi hai fatto sembrare il cattivo
Mi ero fatto un paio di cocktail
Ora ho un paio di sentimenti contrastanti
Li adoro, li adoro
Sai come indossare in quel vestito
Poi, non mi piace, non mi piace
Vorrei che avessero fatto un bottone per le tue foto su Instagram
Discutiamo del più e del meno (o “litighiamo su questo e quello”) quando
Tu dici di aver bisogno di un indirizzo diverso
Rompere per riparare
Colpire il materasso
Ti svegli e non ricordi metà delle cose che sono successe
Tutti i giochi di lotta che facevamo
Non ha paura di ammettere quando sbaglo
Tu non hai paura di ballare mi devi un favore
Finché ti
[Ritornello]
Ti amo
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
ti voglio
Anche se continui a farmi impazzire
Siamo
Davvero in estasi
Veramente giù
Ma ti amo ancora
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
Ti amo (ti amo, ti amo)
Ti voglio (ti voglio, ti voglio)
Ti amo (ti amo, ti amo)
Ti voglio (ti voglio, ti voglio)
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
[Verso 2]
Non sei tenuta a dire nulla, non sei tenuta a dire nulla
So già perché stai sbroccando
E non ho niente a che fare con quelle tro*e
Quindi non sei tenuta a dire nulla
Quindici centrimetri di tacco quando irrompi
La mer*a è nel mio viso quando è entrata
Lanciando borse, trucchi e spazzole
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non posso ignorarlo
Amare con cautela, correndo
No, non posso vederti stasera
Ma alle 2 del mattino potrei chiamare, chiamare
Perché io
[Ritornello]
Ti amo
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
ti voglio
Anche se continui a farmi impazzire
Siamo
Davvero in estasi
Veramente giù
Ma ti amo ancora
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
Non mi piaci, no
Non mi piaci, no
Ti amo
Ti voglio
Non mi piaci
Ti amo
Ti voglio
[Conclusione]
Ti amo
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
Ti voglio
Anche se continui a farmi impazzire
Fino in fondo
Davvero in estasi
Veramente giù
Ma ti amo ancora
Anche se in questo momento non mi piaci
Axwell /\ Ingrosso – I Love You feat. Kid Ink – Testo
[Chorus]
I love you
Even though I don’t like you right now
I want you
Even though you keep breaking me down
We got
Really high highs
Really low lows
But I still love you
Even though I don’t like you right now
[Verse 1]
I was tryna save us
But you got me looking like the villain
I had a couple mixed drinks
Now I got a couple mixed feelings
I love it, I love it
You know just how to fit in that dress
Then, I don’t like it, I don’t like it
Wish they had a button for your Instagram pic
We argue about this and that when
You say you need a different address
Break up to make up
Hit the mattress
Wake up and you don’t remember half of
The whole lotta games that we played
I ain’t afraid to say when I’m wrong
You ain’t afraid to dance how you owe me a favor
As long as I
[Chorus]
I love you
Even though I don’t like you right now
I want you
Even though you keep breaking me down
We got
Really high highs
Really low lows
But I still love you
Even though I don’t like you right now
I love you (I love you, I love you)
I want you (I want you, I want you)
I love you (I love you, I love you)
I want you (I want you, I want you)
Even though I don’t like you right now
[Verse 2]
You ain’t gotta say nothin’, you ain’t gotta say nothin’
Already know why you trippin’
And I had nothin’ to do with them bitches
So you ain’t gotta say nothin’
Six inch heel when she bust in
Shit is in my face when she rushed in
Throwin’ purses, make-up and brushes
[Pre-Chorus]
I can’t keep it aside
Loving with caution, rushing
No I can’t see you tonight
But 2AM I might be calling, calling
‘Cause I
[Chorus]
I love you
Even though I don’t like you right now
I want you
Even though you keep breaking me down
We got
Really high highs
Really low lows
But I still love you
Even though I don’t like you right now
I don’t like you no
I, I, I don’t like you no, I
I love you
I want you
I don’t like you
I love you
I want you
[Outro]
I love you
Even though I don’t like you right now
I want you
Even though you keep breaking me down
Way down
Really high highs
Really low lows
But I still love you
Even though I don’t like you right now