Avicii: guarda il video di You Be Love feat. Billy Raffoul (testo e traduzione)

You Be Love è la terza traccia dell’EP AVĪCI (01), quarto Extended Play del dj e producer svedese, rilasciato lo scorso 10 agosto.
La nuova produzione di Avicii è stata scritta con la collaborazione di Hillary Lindsey, Nathan Chapman & Billy Raffoul, che è anche la voce della canzone.
L’artistico video ufficiale che accompagna You Be Love, è stato definito dall’artista come “davvero speciale”, in quanto ci mostra una serie foto che immortalano statue digitali, create al computer al fine di simboleggiare il trionfo dell’amore sull’odio.
Per accedere a questo filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
[Strofa 1]
Puoi essere la vasaia
Sarò l’argilla
Puoi essere il fabbro
E io sarò la lama
Puoi essere la poeta
E io sarò la canzone
Puoi essere la luce del sole
E io sarò l’alba
[Ritornello]
Tu
Sei
Amore
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Tu
Sei
Amore
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Ti amo come nessun’altra
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
[Strofa 2]
Sarò la tua bussola
Se tu sarai il mio nord
Sarò il tuo navigatore
Se tu sarai la mia costa
Puoi essere la gravità
Ad io sarò la caduta
Puoi essere il mio tutto
E io sarò il tuo
[Ritornello]
Tu
Sei
Amore
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Tu
Sei
Amore
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Ti amo come nessun’altra
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
[Ponte]
Se tu fossi in paradiso, esalerei volentieri il mio ultimo respiro
Se tu fossi il bordo, farei volentieri il passo successivo
Sei la pioggia
Che viene giù
Sei l’alluvione
Vieni, prendimi finché non affogo
ho bisogno di te adesso
[Ritornello]
Tu
Sei
Amore
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Tu
Sei
Amore
Sarò il tuo fidanzato
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
Ti amo come nessun’altra
(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)
[Post-Ritornello]
Puoi essere la poeta
Sarò la canzone
Puoi essere la luce del sole
Sarò l’alba
Puoi essere il mio tutto
Sarò il tuo tutto
[Verse 1]
You can be the potter
I’ll be the clay
You can be the blacksmith
And I’ll be the blade
You can be the poet
And I’ll be the song
You can be the sunlight
And I’ll be the dawn
[Chorus]
You
Be
Love
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
You
Be
Love
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
Love you like no other
(I’ll be your lover)
[Verse 2]
I will be your compass
If you’ll be my north
I will be your sailor
If you’ll be my shore
You can be the gravity
And I’ll be the fall
You can be my everything
And I’ll be your all
[Chorus]
You
Be
Love
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
You
Be
Love
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
Love you like no other
(I’ll be your lover)
[Bridge]
If you were heaven I would gladly take my last breath
If you’re the edge then I would gladly take the next step
Be the rain
Coming down
Be the flood
Come on take me ‘til I, take me ‘til I drown
I need you now
[Chorus]
You
Be
Love
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
You
Be
Love
I will be your lover
(I’ll be your lover)
Love you like no other
(I’ll be your lover)
[Post-Chorus]
You can be the poet
I’ll be the song
You can be the sunlight
I’ll be the dawn
You can be my everything
I’ll be your all