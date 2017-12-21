Avicii: guarda il video di You Be Love feat. Billy Raffoul (testo e traduzione)







You Be Love è la terza traccia dell’EP AVĪCI (01), quarto Extended Play del dj e producer svedese, rilasciato lo scorso 10 agosto.

La nuova produzione di Avicii è stata scritta con la collaborazione di Hillary Lindsey, Nathan Chapman & Billy Raffoul, che è anche la voce della canzone.





L’artistico video ufficiale che accompagna You Be Love, è stato definito dall’artista come “davvero speciale”, in quanto ci mostra una serie foto che immortalano statue digitali, create al computer al fine di simboleggiare il trionfo dell’amore sull’odio.

Per accedere a questo filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Avicii – You Be Love traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Puoi essere la vasaia

Sarò l’argilla

Puoi essere il fabbro

E io sarò la lama

Puoi essere la poeta

E io sarò la canzone

Puoi essere la luce del sole

E io sarò l’alba

[Ritornello]

Tu

Sei

Amore

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Tu

Sei

Amore

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Ti amo come nessun’altra

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

[Strofa 2]

Sarò la tua bussola

Se tu sarai il mio nord

Sarò il tuo navigatore

Se tu sarai la mia costa

Puoi essere la gravità

Ad io sarò la caduta

Puoi essere il mio tutto

E io sarò il tuo

[Ritornello]

Tu

Sei

Amore

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Tu

Sei

Amore

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Ti amo come nessun’altra

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

[Ponte]

Se tu fossi in paradiso, esalerei volentieri il mio ultimo respiro

Se tu fossi il bordo, farei volentieri il passo successivo

Sei la pioggia

Che viene giù

Sei l’alluvione

Vieni, prendimi finché non affogo

ho bisogno di te adesso

[Ritornello]

Tu

Sei

Amore

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Tu

Sei

Amore

Sarò il tuo fidanzato

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

Ti amo come nessun’altra

(Sarò il tuo fidanzato)

[Post-Ritornello]

Puoi essere la poeta

Sarò la canzone

Puoi essere la luce del sole

Sarò l’alba

Puoi essere il mio tutto

Sarò il tuo tutto

You Be Love testo

[Verse 1]

You can be the potter

I’ll be the clay

You can be the blacksmith

And I’ll be the blade

You can be the poet

And I’ll be the song

You can be the sunlight

And I’ll be the dawn

[Chorus]

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

Love you like no other

(I’ll be your lover)

[Verse 2]

I will be your compass

If you’ll be my north

I will be your sailor

If you’ll be my shore

You can be the gravity

And I’ll be the fall

You can be my everything

And I’ll be your all

[Chorus]

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

Love you like no other

(I’ll be your lover)

[Bridge]

If you were heaven I would gladly take my last breath

If you’re the edge then I would gladly take the next step

Be the rain

Coming down

Be the flood

Come on take me ‘til I, take me ‘til I drown

I need you now

[Chorus]

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

Love you like no other

(I’ll be your lover)

[Post-Chorus]

You can be the poet

I’ll be the song

You can be the sunlight

I’ll be the dawn

You can be my everything

I’ll be your all

















