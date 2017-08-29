Avicii – ascolta il nuovo brano Lonely Together feat. Rita Ora: video e traduzione del testo







Lonely Together è il nuovo singolo estratto dal bellissimo EP di Avicii battezzato AVĪCI (01), mini disco pubblicato in digitale e in streaming gratuito lo scorso 11 agosto.

Nel nuovo nonché quarto extended play del dj e producer svedese, sono presenti cinque orecchiabili pezzi, tra i quali i singoli Without You feat. Sandro Cavazza ed il secondo estratto in oggetto, per l’occasione interpretato dalla pop star londinese Rita Ora.

Lonely Together è stata firmata da Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Brian Lee & Avicii, con produzione di Cashmere Cat, Watt, Blanco & Avicii.

Il punto di forza di questa nuova canzone è senza ombra di dubbio il ritornello, che entra immediatamente nella testa dell’ascoltatore di turno.

Dal punto di vista del significato, nel brano la bella Rita parla di un rapporto affettivo: sebbene sappia che non le faccia proprio bene stare con questa persona, allo stesso tempo essa si rivela come una droga della quale non riesce a fare a meno.

E’ questo il concept della canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui potete accedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.

Lonely Together – Avicii – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Sei tu e il tuo mondo ed io sono finita nel mezzo

Ho tolto la lama del coltello e mi fa male solo un po’

E so, e so, e so, e so che non posso essere tua amica

È la mia testa o il mio cuore, e sono intrappolata in mezzo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Le mie mani sono legate, ma non abbastanza

Sei lo sballo a cui non riesco a rinunciare

Oh signore, ci siamo

[Ritornello]

Domani potrei odiare me stessa

Ma stasera sto venendo da te

Nel fondo di una bottiglia

Tu sei il veleno nel vino

E so

Che non potrò cambiarti e io

Non voglio cambiare

Potrei odiarmi domani

Ma stasera sto venendo da te

[Post-Ritornello/Drop]

Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli

Un po’ meno soli insieme

[Strofa 2]

Occhi ben chiusi e sembra come la prima volta

Prima che il fremito nelle vene era troppo e ora si è arrestato

E so, e so, e so, e so come questa storia finisce

Ora non ci capisco più nulla e sembra come la prima volta

[Ritornello]

Domani potrei odiare me stessa

Ma stasera sto venendo da te

Nel fondo di una bottiglia

Tu sei il veleno nel vino

E so

Che non potrò cambiarti e io

Non voglio cambiare

Potrei odiarmi domani

Ma stasera sto venendo da te

[Post-Ritornello/Drop]

Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli

Un po’ meno soli insieme

Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli

Un po’ meno soli insieme

[Pre-Ritornello]

Le mie mani sono legate, ma non abbastanza

Sei lo sballo a cui non riesco a rinunciare

Oh signore, ci siamo

[Ritornello]

Domani potrei odiare me stessa

Ma stasera sto venendo da te

Nel fondo di una bottiglia

Tu sei il veleno nel vino

E so

Che non potrò cambiarti e io

Non voglio cambiare

Potrei odiarmi domani

Ma stasera sto venendo da te

[Post-Ritornello/Drop]

Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli

Un po’ meno soli insieme

Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli

Un po’ meno soli insieme

Un po’ meno soli insieme adesso

Un po’ meno soli insieme adesso

Un po’ meno soli insieme adesso

Avicii – Lonely Together testo

[Verse 1]

It’s you and your world and I’m caught in the middle

I cut the edge of the knife and it hurts just a little

And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can’t be your friend

It’s my head or my heart, and I’m caught in the middle

[Pre-Chorus]

My hands are tied, but not tied enough

You’re the high that I can’t give up

Oh lord, here we go

[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You’re the poison in the wine

And I know

I can’t change you and I

I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

[Post-Chorus/Drop]

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

[Verse 2]

Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time

Before the rush to my blood was too much and we flatlined

And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how this ends

Now I’m all messed up and it feels like the first time

[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You’re the poison in the wine

And I know

I can’t change you, and I

I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

[Post-Chorus/Drop]

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

[Pre-Chorus]

My hands are tied, but not tied enough

You’re the high that I can’t give up

Oh lord, here we go

[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You’re the poison in the wine

And I know

I can’t change you, and I

I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

[Post-Chorus/Drop]

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now

















