Avicii – ascolta il nuovo brano Lonely Together feat. Rita Ora: video e traduzione del testo

Lonely Together è il nuovo singolo estratto dal bellissimo EP di Avicii battezzato AVĪCI (01), mini disco pubblicato in digitale e in streaming gratuito lo scorso 11 agosto.
Nel nuovo nonché quarto extended play del dj e producer svedese, sono presenti cinque orecchiabili pezzi, tra i quali i singoli Without You feat. Sandro Cavazza ed il secondo estratto in oggetto, per l’occasione interpretato dalla pop star londinese Rita Ora.
Lonely Together è stata firmata da Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Brian Lee & Avicii, con produzione di Cashmere Cat, Watt, Blanco & Avicii.
Il punto di forza di questa nuova canzone è senza ombra di dubbio il ritornello, che entra immediatamente nella testa dell’ascoltatore di turno.
Dal punto di vista del significato, nel brano la bella Rita parla di un rapporto affettivo: sebbene sappia che non le faccia proprio bene stare con questa persona, allo stesso tempo essa si rivela come una droga della quale non riesce a fare a meno.
E’ questo il concept della canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui potete accedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.
Lonely Together – Avicii – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Sei tu e il tuo mondo ed io sono finita nel mezzo
Ho tolto la lama del coltello e mi fa male solo un po’
E so, e so, e so, e so che non posso essere tua amica
È la mia testa o il mio cuore, e sono intrappolata in mezzo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Le mie mani sono legate, ma non abbastanza
Sei lo sballo a cui non riesco a rinunciare
Oh signore, ci siamo
[Ritornello]
Domani potrei odiare me stessa
Ma stasera sto venendo da te
Nel fondo di una bottiglia
Tu sei il veleno nel vino
E so
Che non potrò cambiarti e io
Non voglio cambiare
Potrei odiarmi domani
Ma stasera sto venendo da te
[Post-Ritornello/Drop]
Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli
Un po’ meno soli insieme
[Strofa 2]
Occhi ben chiusi e sembra come la prima volta
Prima che il fremito nelle vene era troppo e ora si è arrestato
E so, e so, e so, e so come questa storia finisce
Ora non ci capisco più nulla e sembra come la prima volta
[Ritornello]
Domani potrei odiare me stessa
Ma stasera sto venendo da te
Nel fondo di una bottiglia
Tu sei il veleno nel vino
E so
Che non potrò cambiarti e io
Non voglio cambiare
Potrei odiarmi domani
Ma stasera sto venendo da te
[Post-Ritornello/Drop]
Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli
Un po’ meno soli insieme
Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli
Un po’ meno soli insieme
[Pre-Ritornello]
Le mie mani sono legate, ma non abbastanza
Sei lo sballo a cui non riesco a rinunciare
Oh signore, ci siamo
[Ritornello]
Domani potrei odiare me stessa
Ma stasera sto venendo da te
Nel fondo di una bottiglia
Tu sei il veleno nel vino
E so
Che non potrò cambiarti e io
Non voglio cambiare
Potrei odiarmi domani
Ma stasera sto venendo da te
[Post-Ritornello/Drop]
Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli
Un po’ meno soli insieme
Cerchiamo di restare insieme da soli
Un po’ meno soli insieme
Un po’ meno soli insieme adesso
Un po’ meno soli insieme adesso
Un po’ meno soli insieme adesso
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Avicii – Lonely Together testo
[Verse 1]
It’s you and your world and I’m caught in the middle
I cut the edge of the knife and it hurts just a little
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can’t be your friend
It’s my head or my heart, and I’m caught in the middle
[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tied, but not tied enough
You’re the high that I can’t give up
Oh lord, here we go
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You’re the poison in the wine
And I know
I can’t change you and I
I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
[Post-Chorus/Drop]
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
[Verse 2]
Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time
Before the rush to my blood was too much and we flatlined
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how this ends
Now I’m all messed up and it feels like the first time
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You’re the poison in the wine
And I know
I can’t change you, and I
I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
[Post-Chorus/Drop]
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tied, but not tied enough
You’re the high that I can’t give up
Oh lord, here we go
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You’re the poison in the wine
And I know
I can’t change you, and I
I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
[Post-Chorus/Drop]
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
A little less lonely now
A little less lonely now
A little less lonely now