Machine Gun Kelly & Hailee Steinfeld nel nuovo singolo At My Best: audio, testo e traduzione







Il 17 aprile 2017, il rapper Machine Gun Kelly ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo che si intitola At My Best, un bel pezzo che vede la collaborazione dell’attrice, modella e cantante americana Hailee Steinfeld.

Dopo il successo di Bad Things feat. Camila Cabello, Colson Baker, in arte MGK, ha sfornato questa bella canzone, impreziosita dalla voce della quasi 21enne Hailee Steinfeld, una delle cantanti più in voga degli ultimi tempi, reduce dal successo sulle note di Starving.





Bad Things e At My Best, dovrebbero essere inclusi nel terzo studio album del rapper texano, ancora senza titolo e release date.

Formula vincente non si cambia: nel brano in oggetto, MGK ha infatti seguito la stessa formula della precedente hit, affidando l’orecchiabile ritornello alla Steinfeld. Il risultato è a mio parere più che convincente ed il brano risulta gradevole fin dal primo ascolto.

In attesa del video, per ascoltare l’inedito cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre per scoprire il significato della canzone, potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano che trovate appena sotto, insieme alle parole in inglese.

Machine Gun Kelly – At My Best traduzione (Digital Download)

[Machine Gun Kelly]

Alza il volume la mia voce, ok

[Verso 1: Machine Gun Kelly]

Ho scritto questa canzone come un messaggio di aiuto

Per conto di qualcuno che possa trovare la propria autostima (o “se stesso”)

Ho scritto questa lettera per anestetizzare il dolore

Visto che ogni giorno mi sveglio provando la stessa sensazione

Ho i miei problemi come tu hai i tuoi

Sono stato ferito, ho visto la mia pelle cicatrizzarsi

Se ti mostrassi le cicatrici tu scapperesti

Per farti rimanere devo nasconderle

Devo, aver bisogno di te oppure dovrei lasciarti?

Devo, essere come te solo per accontentarti?

Devo, dire che sto bene, quando ti faccio sanguinare? (o “mentre ti dissanguo?”)

Attraverso il mio cuore, smetti di fare a pezzi il mio

[Ritornello: Hailee Steinfeld]

Urlo, giuro, mi arrabbio, ho paura

Cado, mi rompo, faccio casini, commetto degli errori

Ma se non sopporti il mio lato peggiore

Non meriti quello migliore

[Post-Ritornello: MGK]

Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh

Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh

Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta perché la vita è bella senti quà

[Verso 2: Machine Gun Kelly]

La vita è fatta di errori

Ma anche cercare di essere grandiosi

Non farti spaventare dal fallimento

So che sei stanco, cadi, ti rialzi

Ci siamo dentro tutti, posso parlare perché ce l’ho fatta (è vero)

Signore e signori, questa è la mia esposizione

E’ la mia vita, guardandola da più vicino, potresti vedere i momenti migliori

L’oro non è sempre d’oro, ma ho detto loro

Di guardare quanti anni ho aspettato per il mio momento

Ho versato parecchie lacrime solo per sorridere al mattino

Dimmi che potresti amarmi, dimmi che potresti amarmi

Dimmi che mi ameresti se ti raccontassi il perché (o “se ti raccontassi il tutto dettagliatamente”)

[Ritornello: Hailee Steinfeld]

Urlo, giuro, mi arrabbio, ho paura

Cado, mi rompo, faccio casini, commetto degli errori

Ma se non sopporti il mio lato peggiore

Non meriti quello migliore

[Ponte: Machine Gun Kelly]

Questa canzone è per chi, yeah

Si sente come me

Non quelli fichi

Questa canzone è per chi

Ha lottato per farsi strada

Rimanere sempre vero

Questa canzone è per chi

Sta proprio cercando di farlo

Per quelli che lo sognano e lo vivono

Questa canzone è per chi

Questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone

[Ritornello: Hailee Steinfeld]

Urlo, giuro, mi arrabbio, ho paura

Cado, mi rompo, faccio casini, commetto degli errori

Ma se non sopporti il mio lato peggiore

Non meriti quello migliore

[Post-Ritornello: Machine Gun Kelly]

Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh

Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh

Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta perché la vita è

At My Best – Machine Gun Kelly feat. Hailee Steinfeld – Testo

[Machine Gun Kelly]

Turn my vocals up, alright

[Verse 1: Machine Gun Kelly]

I wrote this song as a message for help

On behalf of anybody finding their-self

I wrote this letter to numb your pain

‘Cause everyday I wake up I’m feeling the same

I got issues just like you got issues

I been hurt, I seen the scar tissue

If I show you would you run away

Do I gotta hide ‘em for you to wanna stay

Do I, even need you, should I leave you

Do I, gotta be you, just to please you

Do I, say I’m all good, when I bleed you

Through my, heart, quit tearing mine apart

[Chorus: Hailee Steinfeld]

I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared

I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes

But if you can’t take me at my worst

You don’t deserve me at my best

[Post-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]

Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh

Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh

Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up cause life is about, aight check this out

[Verse 2: Machine Gun Kelly]

Life is about making mistakes

It’s also about trying to be great

Do not let failure scare you away

I know you fed up, you fall, get up

It’s all in us, I can speak about ‘cause I did it (true)

Ladies and gentlemen here’s the exhibit

It’s my life look a little closer you could see the highlight

Gold ain’t always golden but I told ‘em

Look at all the years I’ve been waiting for a moment

Shed a lot of tears just to smile in the morning

Tell me could you love me, tell me could you love me

Tell me could you love me if I told you why

[Chorus: Hailee Steinfeld]

I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared

I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes

But if you can’t take me at my worst

You don’t deserve me at my best

[Bridge: Machine Gun Kelly]

This song’s for anybody, yeah

Who feels like I did

Never the cool kid

This song’s for anybody

Who fought their way through

Always remain true

This song’s for anybody

The one’s who trying to get it

The one’s who dream it and live it

This song’s for anybody

This song, this song, this song, this song, this song, this song

[Chorus: Hailee Steinfeld]

I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared

I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes

But if you can’t take me at my worst

You don’t deserve me at my best

[Post-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]

Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh

Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh

Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up cause life is about

















