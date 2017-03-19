Machine Gun Kelly & Hailee Steinfeld nel nuovo singolo At My Best: audio, testo e traduzione

Il 17 aprile 2017, il rapper Machine Gun Kelly ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo che si intitola At My Best, un bel pezzo che vede la collaborazione dell’attrice, modella e cantante americana Hailee Steinfeld.
Dopo il successo di Bad Things feat. Camila Cabello, Colson Baker, in arte MGK, ha sfornato questa bella canzone, impreziosita dalla voce della quasi 21enne Hailee Steinfeld, una delle cantanti più in voga degli ultimi tempi, reduce dal successo sulle note di Starving.
Bad Things e At My Best, dovrebbero essere inclusi nel terzo studio album del rapper texano, ancora senza titolo e release date.
Formula vincente non si cambia: nel brano in oggetto, MGK ha infatti seguito la stessa formula della precedente hit, affidando l’orecchiabile ritornello alla Steinfeld. Il risultato è a mio parere più che convincente ed il brano risulta gradevole fin dal primo ascolto.
In attesa del video, per ascoltare l’inedito cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre per scoprire il significato della canzone, potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano che trovate appena sotto, insieme alle parole in inglese.
Machine Gun Kelly – At My Best traduzione (Digital Download)
[Machine Gun Kelly]
Alza il volume la mia voce, ok
[Verso 1: Machine Gun Kelly]
Ho scritto questa canzone come un messaggio di aiuto
Per conto di qualcuno che possa trovare la propria autostima (o “se stesso”)
Ho scritto questa lettera per anestetizzare il dolore
Visto che ogni giorno mi sveglio provando la stessa sensazione
Ho i miei problemi come tu hai i tuoi
Sono stato ferito, ho visto la mia pelle cicatrizzarsi
Se ti mostrassi le cicatrici tu scapperesti
Per farti rimanere devo nasconderle
Devo, aver bisogno di te oppure dovrei lasciarti?
Devo, essere come te solo per accontentarti?
Devo, dire che sto bene, quando ti faccio sanguinare? (o “mentre ti dissanguo?”)
Attraverso il mio cuore, smetti di fare a pezzi il mio
[Ritornello: Hailee Steinfeld]
Urlo, giuro, mi arrabbio, ho paura
Cado, mi rompo, faccio casini, commetto degli errori
Ma se non sopporti il mio lato peggiore
Non meriti quello migliore
[Post-Ritornello: MGK]
Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh
Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh
Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta perché la vita è bella senti quà
[Verso 2: Machine Gun Kelly]
La vita è fatta di errori
Ma anche cercare di essere grandiosi
Non farti spaventare dal fallimento
So che sei stanco, cadi, ti rialzi
Ci siamo dentro tutti, posso parlare perché ce l’ho fatta (è vero)
Signore e signori, questa è la mia esposizione
E’ la mia vita, guardandola da più vicino, potresti vedere i momenti migliori
L’oro non è sempre d’oro, ma ho detto loro
Di guardare quanti anni ho aspettato per il mio momento
Ho versato parecchie lacrime solo per sorridere al mattino
Dimmi che potresti amarmi, dimmi che potresti amarmi
Dimmi che mi ameresti se ti raccontassi il perché (o “se ti raccontassi il tutto dettagliatamente”)
[Ritornello: Hailee Steinfeld]
Urlo, giuro, mi arrabbio, ho paura
Cado, mi rompo, faccio casini, commetto degli errori
Ma se non sopporti il mio lato peggiore
Non meriti quello migliore
[Ponte: Machine Gun Kelly]
Questa canzone è per chi, yeah
Si sente come me
Non quelli fichi
Questa canzone è per chi
Ha lottato per farsi strada
Rimanere sempre vero
Questa canzone è per chi
Sta proprio cercando di farlo
Per quelli che lo sognano e lo vivono
Questa canzone è per chi
Questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone, questa canzone
[Ritornello: Hailee Steinfeld]
Urlo, giuro, mi arrabbio, ho paura
Cado, mi rompo, faccio casini, commetto degli errori
Ma se non sopporti il mio lato peggiore
Non meriti quello migliore
[Post-Ritornello: Machine Gun Kelly]
Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh
Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta, uh
Devo andare avanti, devo tenere la testa alta perché la vita è
At My Best – Machine Gun Kelly feat. Hailee Steinfeld – Testo
[Machine Gun Kelly]
Turn my vocals up, alright
[Verse 1: Machine Gun Kelly]
I wrote this song as a message for help
On behalf of anybody finding their-self
I wrote this letter to numb your pain
‘Cause everyday I wake up I’m feeling the same
I got issues just like you got issues
I been hurt, I seen the scar tissue
If I show you would you run away
Do I gotta hide ‘em for you to wanna stay
Do I, even need you, should I leave you
Do I, gotta be you, just to please you
Do I, say I’m all good, when I bleed you
Through my, heart, quit tearing mine apart
[Chorus: Hailee Steinfeld]
I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared
I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes
But if you can’t take me at my worst
You don’t deserve me at my best
[Post-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]
Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh
Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh
Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up cause life is about, aight check this out
[Verse 2: Machine Gun Kelly]
Life is about making mistakes
It’s also about trying to be great
Do not let failure scare you away
I know you fed up, you fall, get up
It’s all in us, I can speak about ‘cause I did it (true)
Ladies and gentlemen here’s the exhibit
It’s my life look a little closer you could see the highlight
Gold ain’t always golden but I told ‘em
Look at all the years I’ve been waiting for a moment
Shed a lot of tears just to smile in the morning
Tell me could you love me, tell me could you love me
Tell me could you love me if I told you why
[Chorus: Hailee Steinfeld]
I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared
I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes
But if you can’t take me at my worst
You don’t deserve me at my best
[Bridge: Machine Gun Kelly]
This song’s for anybody, yeah
Who feels like I did
Never the cool kid
This song’s for anybody
Who fought their way through
Always remain true
This song’s for anybody
The one’s who trying to get it
The one’s who dream it and live it
This song’s for anybody
This song, this song, this song, this song, this song, this song
[Chorus: Hailee Steinfeld]
I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared
I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes
But if you can’t take me at my worst
You don’t deserve me at my best
[Post-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]
Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh
Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up, uh
Got to keep it going, got to keep my head up cause life is about