Il supergruppo punk Armstrong’s e il singolo benefico If There Was Ever a Time: audio, testo e traduzione







Gli Armstrongs sono un super-gruppo punk composto da artisti che hanno tutti lo stesso cognome, nello specifico Billie Joe, frontman dei Green Day e Tim (membro degli Operation Ivy e successivamente dei Rancid e dei Transplants). A completare la punk rock band ci sono Joey (figlio di Billie Joe) e Rey (nipote di Tim).

Lo scorso 14 luglio, il quartetto ha rilasciato su Hellcat Records il nuovo singolo battezzato If There Was Ever a Time, un bel pezzo benefico: il 100% dei proventi, verranno infatti devoluti a 924 Gilman, leggendario club underground di Berkeley, in California, in cui anche i Green Day de i Rancid hanno mosso i primi passi.

Il brano fa anche parte della colonna sonora del documentario diretto da Corbett Redford e denominato “Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk”, il cui scopo è quello di raccontare in circa tre ore, la storia della scena punk di Berkeley.

Per ascoltare su Youtube la nuova canzone cliccate sulla cover in basso mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

If There Was Ever a Time – Armstrongs – Traduzione (Download)

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per restare uniti

Se c’è mai stato un momento

E’ stasera

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle

Allora è il momento giusto

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per restare uniti

Se c’è mai stato un momento

E’ stasera

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle

Allora è il momento giusto

Beh, siamo viniti ​​a Dupont Circle

E ci siamo riuniti in [?] Square

E abbiamo pensato che [?]

E abbiamo detto loro che non riuscivamo a respirare

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per restare uniti

Se c’è mai stato un momento

E’ stasera

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle

Allora è il momento giusto

Puntiamo ai tetti

Oltre il fiume dell’incertezza

Siamo a braccetto, lancia l’allarme

Trasformiamo i sussurri in urla

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per restare uniti

Se c’è mai stato un momento

E’ stasera

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle

Allora è il momento giusto

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per restare uniti

Se c’è mai stato un momento

E’ stasera

Se c’è mai stato un momento

Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle

Allora è il momento giusto

Armstrongs – If There Was Ever a Time testo

If there was ever a time

To Stand Together

If there was ever a time

It’s Tonight

If there was ever a time

To hold your brothers and your sisters

Then the time is right

If there was ever a time

To Stand Together

If there was ever a time

It’s Tonight

If there was ever a time

To hold your brothers and your sisters

Then the time is right

Well we got into Dupont Circle

And we gathered in ?? Square

And we thought that ??

And we told ‘em we couldn’t breathe air

If there was ever a time

To Stand Together

If there was ever a time

It’s Tonight

If there was ever a time

To hold your brothers and your sisters

Then the time is right

We’re aiming for the rooftops

Beyond the river of doubt

We’re arm-in-arm sound the alarm

Turning whispers into shouts

If there was ever a time

To Stand Together

If there was ever a time

It’s Tonight

If there was ever a time

To hold your brothers and your sisters

Then the time is right

If there was ever a time

To Stand Together

If there was ever a time

It’s Tonight

If there was ever a time

To hold your brothers and your sisters

Then the time is right

















