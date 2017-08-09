Il supergruppo punk Armstrong’s e il singolo benefico If There Was Ever a Time: audio, testo e traduzione

Gli Armstrongs sono un super-gruppo punk composto da artisti che hanno tutti lo stesso cognome, nello specifico Billie Joe, frontman dei Green Day e Tim (membro degli Operation Ivy e successivamente dei Rancid e dei Transplants). A completare la punk rock band ci sono Joey (figlio di Billie Joe) e Rey (nipote di Tim).
Lo scorso 14 luglio, il quartetto ha rilasciato su Hellcat Records il nuovo singolo battezzato If There Was Ever a Time, un bel pezzo benefico: il 100% dei proventi, verranno infatti devoluti a 924 Gilman, leggendario club underground di Berkeley, in California, in cui anche i Green Day de i Rancid hanno mosso i primi passi.
Il brano fa anche parte della colonna sonora del documentario diretto da Corbett Redford e denominato “Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk”, il cui scopo è quello di raccontare in circa tre ore, la storia della scena punk di Berkeley.
Per ascoltare su Youtube la nuova canzone cliccate sulla cover in basso mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
If There Was Ever a Time – Armstrongs – Traduzione (Download)
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto
Beh, siamo viniti a Dupont Circle
E ci siamo riuniti in [?] Square
E abbiamo pensato che [?]
E abbiamo detto loro che non riuscivamo a respirare
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto
Puntiamo ai tetti
Oltre il fiume dell’incertezza
Siamo a braccetto, lancia l’allarme
Trasformiamo i sussurri in urla
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto
Armstrongs – If There Was Ever a Time testo
If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right
If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right
Well we got into Dupont Circle
And we gathered in ?? Square
And we thought that ??
And we told ‘em we couldn’t breathe air
If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right
We’re aiming for the rooftops
Beyond the river of doubt
We’re arm-in-arm sound the alarm
Turning whispers into shouts
If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right
If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right