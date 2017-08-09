Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.

You are here: Home / Audio / Il supergruppo punk Armstrong’s e il singolo benefico If There Was Ever a Time: audio, testo e traduzione

Il supergruppo punk Armstrong’s e il singolo benefico If There Was Ever a Time: audio, testo e traduzione

Scritto in data



Gli Armstrongs sono un super-gruppo punk composto da artisti che hanno tutti lo stesso cognome, nello specifico Billie Joe, frontman dei Green Day e Tim (membro degli Operation Ivy e successivamente dei Rancid e dei Transplants). A completare la punk rock band ci sono Joey (figlio di Billie Joe) e Rey (nipote di Tim).

Lo scorso 14 luglio, il quartetto ha rilasciato su Hellcat Records il nuovo singolo battezzato If There Was Ever a Time, un bel pezzo benefico: il 100% dei proventi, verranno infatti devoluti a 924 Gilman, leggendario club underground di Berkeley, in California, in cui anche i Green Day de i Rancid hanno mosso i primi passi.

Il brano fa anche parte della colonna sonora del documentario diretto da Corbett Redford e denominato “Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk”, il cui scopo è quello di raccontare in circa tre ore, la storia della scena punk di Berkeley.

Per ascoltare su Youtube la nuova canzone cliccate sulla cover in basso mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

If There Was Ever a Time – Armstrongs – Traduzione (Download)

Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto

Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto

Link sponsorizzati



Beh, siamo viniti ​​a Dupont Circle
E ci siamo riuniti in [?] Square
E abbiamo pensato che [?]
E abbiamo detto loro che non riuscivamo a respirare

Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto

Puntiamo ai tetti
Oltre il fiume dell’incertezza
Siamo a braccetto, lancia l’allarme
Trasformiamo i sussurri in urla

Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto

Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per restare uniti
Se c’è mai stato un momento
E’ stasera
Se c’è mai stato un momento
Per stringere i tuoi fratelli e le tue sorelle
Allora è il momento giusto

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Armstrongs – If There Was Ever a Time testo

If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right

If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right

Well we got into Dupont Circle
And we gathered in ?? Square
And we thought that ??
And we told ‘em we couldn’t breathe air

If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right

We’re aiming for the rooftops
Beyond the river of doubt
We’re arm-in-arm sound the alarm
Turning whispers into shouts

If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right

If there was ever a time
To Stand Together
If there was ever a time
It’s Tonight
If there was ever a time
To hold your brothers and your sisters
Then the time is right







LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi

Ci trovi su

Aggiornamenti gratuiti via Email

Feed RSS

Digita il tuo indirizzo email.

Categorie