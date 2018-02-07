Armin van Buuren feat. Conrad Sewell – Sex, Love & Water: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Il dj e produttore discografico olandese Armin van Buuren, vi presenta il nuovo singolo battezzato “Sex, Love & Water”, disponibile dallo scorso 2 febbraio.
Per l’occasione, il producer ha ingaggiato come vocalist il quasi 30enne cantautore australiano Conrad Sewell.
In questo pezzo, per i due artisti conta solo il sesso, l’amore e l’acqua…
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Wissam Abdallah ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Sex, Love & Water testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1: Conrad Sewell]
Take your time to find your groove
It’s alright, we can do this all night
I just know your sexy body, is alright
We can be here all night
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to the beat you make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to the beat you wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
[Verse 2: Conrad Sewell]
Leave your worries at the door
It’s alright, gonna be here all night
I’m in the mood for celebration
Give me all that, give me all that
Just give me all that, give me all that
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to the beat you make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to the beat you wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
[Bridge: Conrad Sewell]
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to the beat you make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to the beat you wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Traduzione
[Strofa 1: Conrad Sewell]
Prenditi tempo per trovare il tuo ritmo
Va bene, possiamo farlo tutta la notte
Conosco solo il tuo corpo sexy, va bene
Possiamo star qui tutta la notte
[Ritornello: Conrad Sewell]
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua
È al ritmo che ti inventi tutta la notte
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua
È al ritmo con cui vuoi fare l’amore tutta la notte
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
[Strofa 2: Conrad Sewell]
Lascia le tue preoccupazioni dietro la porta
Va tutto bene, staremo qui tutta la notte
Sono dell’umore giusto per festeggiare
Dammi tutto questo, dammi tutto questo
Dammi tutto questo, dammi tutto questo
[Ritornello: Conrad Sewell]
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua
È al ritmo che ti inventi tutta la notte
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua
È al ritmo con cui vuoi fare l’amore tutta la notte
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
[Ponte: Conrad Sewell]
Dobbiamo semplicemente fare le cose che desideri
Le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che desideri
Le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
Le cose che vuoi
[Ritornello: Conrad Sewell]
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua
È al ritmo che ti inventi tutta la notte
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua
È al ritmo con cui vuoi fare l’amore tutta la notte
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
Sesso, amore e acqua
