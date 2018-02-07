Armin van Buuren feat. Conrad Sewell – Sex, Love & Water: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)







Il dj e produttore discografico olandese Armin van Buuren, vi presenta il nuovo singolo battezzato “Sex, Love & Water”, disponibile dallo scorso 2 febbraio.

Per l’occasione, il producer ha ingaggiato come vocalist il quasi 30enne cantautore australiano Conrad Sewell.









In questo pezzo, per i due artisti conta solo il sesso, l’amore e l’acqua…

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Wissam Abdallah ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Sex, Love & Water testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1: Conrad Sewell]

Take your time to find your groove

It’s alright, we can do this all night

I just know your sexy body, is alright

We can be here all night

[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]

All we really need is sex, love, and water

It’s to the beat you make up all night

All I really need is sex, love, and water

It’s to the beat you wanna make love all night

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

[Verse 2: Conrad Sewell]

Leave your worries at the door

It’s alright, gonna be here all night

I’m in the mood for celebration

Give me all that, give me all that

Just give me all that, give me all that

[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]

All we really need is sex, love, and water

It’s to the beat you make up all night

All I really need is sex, love, and water

It’s to the beat you wanna make love all night

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

[Bridge: Conrad Sewell]

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]

All we really need is sex, love, and water

It’s to the beat you make up all night

All I really need is sex, love, and water

It’s to the beat you wanna make love all night

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water





Traduzione

[Strofa 1: Conrad Sewell]

Prenditi tempo per trovare il tuo ritmo

Va bene, possiamo farlo tutta la notte

Conosco solo il tuo corpo sexy, va bene

Possiamo star qui tutta la notte

[Ritornello: Conrad Sewell]

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua

È al ritmo che ti inventi tutta la notte

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua

È al ritmo con cui vuoi fare l’amore tutta la notte

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

[Strofa 2: Conrad Sewell]

Lascia le tue preoccupazioni dietro la porta

Va tutto bene, staremo qui tutta la notte

Sono dell’umore giusto per festeggiare

Dammi tutto questo, dammi tutto questo

Dammi tutto questo, dammi tutto questo

[Ritornello: Conrad Sewell]

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua

È al ritmo che ti inventi tutta la notte

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua

È al ritmo con cui vuoi fare l’amore tutta la notte

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

[Ponte: Conrad Sewell]

Dobbiamo semplicemente fare le cose che desideri

Le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che desideri

Le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Dobbiamo solo fare le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

Le cose che vuoi

[Ritornello: Conrad Sewell]

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua

È al ritmo che ti inventi tutta la notte

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo veramente bisogno è sesso, amore e acqua

È al ritmo con cui vuoi fare l’amore tutta la notte

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

Sesso, amore e acqua

