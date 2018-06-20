Ariana Grande – The Light Is Coming feat. Nicki Minaj: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





The Light Is Coming è il secondo singolo estratto da Sweetener, quarto album in studio di Ariana Grande, la cui uscita è fissata al 17 agosto 2018, a dua anni dall’ultima fortunata fatica discografica Dangerous Woman. Già disponibile in pre-order, il disco includerà quindici tracks.

Dopo “No Tears Left To Cry“, la cantautrice statunitense rende disponibile il secondo tassello della quarta era discografica, un pezzo che vede la collaborazione della rapper Nicki Minaj, che ha anche firmato il testo insieme a Ariana e Pharrell Williams, che ha inoltre curato la produzione.

L’ex stellina Disney si affida nuovamente alla rapper e all’affidabile Pharrell per questa uptempo, della quale tra poche ore sarà possibile vedere il videoclip in anteprima su Reebok, che ha sponsorizzato il filmato assumendosi i costi.

The Light Is Coming testo e traduzione (Download)

[Intro]

You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead

You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead

[Introduzione]

Non avresti permesso a nessuno di parlare, e invece…

Non avresti permesso a nessuno di parlare, e invece…

[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]

Ay yo, trophy wife, out you won me

Until you had to find out it’s one me

Now you benched, aww, your bum knee

Now I’m the bad guy, call me Chun-Li (ooh)

‘Cause you was slippin’, yep, you clumsy

And everything I peep, can’t just unsee

Sips tea, and it’s unsweet

Respect bad gyal when mi done speak

Now we shooting the shot like drive-by

Why you had to make me go call up my side guy?

Can’t let a f-boy eff up my nice vibes

Yo Ariana, come let me give you a high five

[Strofa 1: Nicki Minaj]

Ay yo, moglie trofeo, mi hai battuta

Finché non hai scoperto che è colpa mia

Ora sei in panchina, aww, il tuo ginocchio è malandato

Ora sono io la cattiva, chiamami Chun-Li (ooh)

Perché stavi scivolando, sì, sei imbranata

E tutto quello che ho visto, non posso scordarlo

Sorseggia il tè, ed è senza zucchero

Rispetta le cattive ragazze quando parlano

Ora ci spariamo uno shot tipo sparatoria

Perché hai dovuto costringermi a chiamare il mio ragazzo vicino?

Non posso permettere a un fo**uto ragazzo di rovinare le mie belle sensazioni

Yo Ariana, vieni, lascia che ti dia il cinque

[Chorus: Ariana Grande] [x4]

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole

You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead

[Ritornello: Ariana Grande] [x4]

La luce sta arrivando per restituire tutto quello che l’oscurità ha rubato

Non avresti permesso a nessuno di parlare, e invece…

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

What did she say? What did he say?

You don’t listen ‘cause you know everything

You don’t even need dreams

Tellin’ everybody, “Stay woke don’t sleep”

[Strofa 2: Ariana Grande]

Cosa ha detto lei? Cosa ha detto lui?

Non ascoltare perché sai tutto

Non hai nemmeno bisogno di sognare

Di a tutti, “restate svegli, non dormite”





[Refrain: Ariana Grande]

Ah, gonna break that shit down

You don’t wait until they wait another round

Ah, guess you’re way above it now

And that’s your way to love it now

[Refrain: Ariana Grande]

Ah, farò a pezzi quella mer*a

Non devi aspettare finché non aspettano un altro giro

Ah, immagino che ormai tu sia ben oltre

E questo è il tuo modo di amarlo adesso

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

I’ve been into you, shit that you’ve been through

They are so confused, who cares about the rational?

If it ain’t your view

That’s the bottom line

Know-it-all (know-it-all)

Give you a box of chances, every time you blow it all (blow it all)

As if it was shade, you would just throw it all (throw it all)

It’s like you’re trying not to glow at all (glow at all)

Know-it-all (know-it-all)

[Pre-Ritornello: Ariana Grande]

Ti capisco, cacchio ne hai passate

Sono così confusi, a chi importa della razionalità?

Se non è la tua opinione

Il punto è questo

Sapientone (Sapientone)

Ti do una scatola di opportunità, ogni volta che mandi tutto all’aria (mandi tutto all’aria)

Come se fosse ombra, butteresti tutto (butteresti tutto)

È come se non stessi cercando di emettere alcun bagliore (bagliore)

Sapientone (Sapientone)

[Chorus: Ariana Grande] [x8]

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness st-st-stole

You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead

[Ritornello: Ariana Grande] [x8]

La luce sta arrivando per restituire tutto quello che l’oscurità ha rubato

Non avresti permesso a nessuno di parlare, e invece…





[Verse 3: Ariana Grande]

Why do we have chemistry?

With a need for speed

Doin’ things that trouble clings to

And bends off our wings

[Strofa 3: Ariana Grande]

Perché abbiamo alchimia?

Con un debole per la velocità

Fare cose a cui si aggrappa il problema

E si piega dalle nostre ali

[Refrain: Ariana Grande]

Ah, gonna break that shit down

You don’t wait until they wait another round

Ah, guess you’re way above it now

And that’s your way to love it now

[Refrain: Ariana Grande]

Ah, farò a pezzi quella mer*a

Non devi aspettare finché non aspettano un altro giro

Ah, immagino che ormai tu sia ben oltre

E questo è il tuo modo di amarlo adesso

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

I’ve been into you, shit that you’ve been through

They are so confused, who cares about the rational?

If it ain’t your view

That’s the bottom line

Know-it-all (know-it-all)

Give you a box of chances, every time you blow it all (blow it all)

As if it was shade, he would just throw it all (throw it all)

It’s like you’re trying not to glow at all (glow at all)

Know-it-all (know-it-all)

[Pre-Ritornello: Ariana Grande]

Ti capisco, cacchio ne hai passate

Sono così confusi, a chi importa della razionalità?

Se non è la tua opinione

Il punto è questo

Sapientone (Sapientone)

Ti do una scatola di opportunità, ogni volta che lui manda tutto all’aria (mandi tutto all’aria)

Come se fosse ombra, butteresti tutto (butteresti tutto)

È come se non stessi cercando di emettere alcun bagliore (bagliore)

Sapientone (Sapientone)

[Chorus: Ariana Grande] [x6]

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness st-st-stole

You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead

[Ritornello: Ariana Grande] [x6]

La luce sta arrivando per restituire tutto quello che l’oscurità ha rubato

Non avresti permesso a nessuno di parlare, e invece…







