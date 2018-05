Arctic Monkeys – Four Out Of Five: guarda il video + testo e traduzione

Gli Arctic Monkeys hanno rilasciato il primo video della sesta era discografica Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, scegliendo la sesta traccia in scaletta Four Out Of Five.

Il nuovo progetto, che come già detto qualche giorno fa, segna un cambio di direzione nettissimo rispetto al passato, è una sorta di concept album spaziale ambientato in un hotel costruito sulla luna.

Tra le undici tracce del disco, tutte scritte dal frontman Alex Turner e prodotte con la collaborazione di James Ford, c’è questa Four Out Of Five, suonata al “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, dove il gruppo è stato recentemente ospite.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Ben Chappell & Aaron Brown ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.





Testo

[Verse 1]

Advertise in imaginative ways, start your free trial today

Come on in, the water’s lovely

Look, you could meet someone you like

During the meteor strike, it is that easy

Lunar surface on a Saturday night, dressed up in silver and white

With coloured old grey whistle test lights

[Chorus]

Take it easy for a little while

Come and stay with us, it’s such an easy flight

Cute new places keep on popping up

Since the exodus, it’s all getting gentrified

I put a taqueria on the roof, it was well reviewed

Four stars out of five

And that’s unheard of

[Verse 2]

Mr. Bridge and Tunnel on the Starlight Express

The head of special effects in my mind’s eye

Hokey Cokey with the opposite sex

The things you try to forget, doesn’t time fly?

I’m in no position to give advice, I don’t want to be nice

And you know that

[Chorus 2]

Take it easy for a little while

Come and stay with us, it’s such an easy flight

Cute new places keep on popping up

Around Clavius, it’s all getting gentrified

The Information Action Ratio is the place to go

And you will not recognise the old headquarters

[Bridge]

All the nights that never happened and the days that don’t exist

At the Information Action Ratio

The only time that we stop laughing is to breathe or steal a kiss

I can get you on the list for all the clubs

I can lift you up another semitone

[Chorus 2]

Take it easy for a little while (Take it easy for a little while)

Come and stay with us, it’s such an easy flight

Cute new places keep on popping up

(Cute new places keep on popping up)

Since the exodus, it’s all getting gentrified

The Information Action Ratio (The Information Action Ratio)

Is the place to go, four stars out of five

Take it easy for a little while (Take it easy for a little while)

Come and stay with us, now, it’s such an easy flight

Cute new places keep on popping up

(Cute new places keep on popping up)

Around Clavius, it’s all getting gentrified

I put a taqueria on the moon (The Information Action Ratio)

It got rave reviews, four stars out of five

[Outro]

Take it easy for a little while (Take it easy for a little while)

Come and stay with us, four stars out of five

Take it easy for a little while (Take it easy for a little while)

Come and stay with us, four stars out of five

Take it easy for a little while (Take it easy for a little while)

Come and stay with us, four stars out of five

(Take it easy for a little while)

Four stars out of five