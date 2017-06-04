Arcade Fire: guarda il video del singolo Everything Now dal nuovo album omonimo (testo e traduzione)

Il prossimo 28 luglio uscirà il quinto album in studio degli Arcade Fire che si intitola Everything Now, che arriverà a poco meno di 4 anni di distanza da Reflektor.
Il disco (già in pre-order nel formato digitale) è stato prodotto dal gruppo con la collaborazione di Thomas Bangalter (del duo elettronico Daft Punk),Steve Mackey (bassista dei Pulp) e Markus Dravs (che ha co-prodotto gli ultimi tre album degli Arcade Fire) ed includerà 13 canzoni ancora senza titolo, ad eccezione della title track pubblicata il 1° giugno come primo singolo estratto.
La indie rock band è quindi finalmente tornata con materiale inedito e Everything Now è solo il primo assaggio.
La canzone è stata scritta dalla band ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da The Sacred Egg, che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
A seguire il testo e la traduzione del brano
Arcade Fire – Everything Now traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Ogni centimetro di cielo ha una stella
Ogni centimetro della pelle ha una cicatrice
Credo che tu abbia tutto adesso
Ogni centimetro di spazio nella tua testa
È pieno di cose che hai letto
Credo che tu abbia tutto adesso
E ogni film che hai mai visto
Riempie gli spazi nei tuoi sogni
Questo mi ricorda
(Ogni cosa, tutto)
[Verso 2]
Ogni centimetro della strada ha una segnaletica
E ogni ragazzo usa lo stesso approccio
Giuro fedeltà a ogni cosa
Ogni canzone che io abbia mai ascoltato
Viene trasmessa nell stesso momento , è assurdo
E mi ricorda, che ora abbiamo tutto
Mettiamo gli altoparlanti a tutto volume finché non si rompono
Perché ogni volta che sorridi è finzione!
Smettila di fingere, hai …
[Ritornello]
(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno
(Tutto adesso!) Lo voglio
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!)
(Tutto adesso!)
Tutto ora
[Verso 3]
In ogni strada antica c’è una città
Papà, perché non ci sei mai?
Mi manchi, come sempre
Mamma, lascia il cibo sul fornello
Lascia l’auto in mezzo alla strada
Questa famiglia felice con tutto ora
Alziamo il volume degli altoparlanti finché non si rompono
Perché ogni volta che sorridi è finzione!
Smettila di fingere, hai …
[Ritornello]
(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno
(Tutto adesso!) Lo voglio
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!)
(Tutto adesso!)
Ogni stanza in casa mia è piena di stron*ate di cui non potevo fare a meno
[Ritornello]
(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!)
(Tutto adesso!)
Tutto ora
La La La La La La La
La La La La La La La
Smettila di fingere, hai …
[Ritornello]
(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno
(Tutto adesso!) Lo voglio
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a
(Tutto adesso!)
E ogni stanza di casa mia è piena di stron*ate di cui non potevo fare a meno
(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno
(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a
(Tutto adesso!)
Ogni centimetro di spazio nel mio cuore è pieno di qualcosa che non inizierò mai
[Conclusione]
Le ceneri di tutto
E poi sei nuovamente nero
Non possiamo tornare ancora
Da tutto
Everything Now – Arcade Fire – Testo
[Intro – Only Video]
I’m in the black again
Can’t make it back again
We can just pretend
We’ll make it home again
From everything now
[Verse 1]
Every inch of sky’s got a star
Every inch of skin’s got a scar
I guess that you’ve got everything now
Every inch of space in your head
Is filled up with the things that you read
I guess you’ve got everything now
And every film that you’ve ever seen
Fills the spaces up in your dreams
That reminds me
(Everything now, Everything now)
[Verse 2]
Every inch of road’s got a sign
And every boy uses the same line
I pledge allegiance to everything now
Every song that I’ve ever heard
Is playing at the same time, it’s absurd
And it reminds me, we’ve got everything now
We turn the speakers up till they break
‘Cause every time you smile it’s a fake!
Stop pretending, you’ve got…
[Chorus]
(Everything now!) I need it
(Everything now!) I want it
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!)
(Everything now!)
Everything now
[Verse 3]
Every ancient road’s got a town
Daddy, how come you’re never around?
I miss you, like everything now
Mama, leave the food on the stove
Leave your car in the middle of the road
This happy family with everything now
We turn the speakers up till they break
‘Cause every time you smile it’s a fake!
Stop pretending, you’ve got…
[Chorus]
(Everything now!) I need it
(Everything now!) I want it
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!)
(Everything now!)
‘Til every room in my house is filled with shit I couldn’t live without
[Chorus]
(Everything now!) I need it
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!)
(Everything now!)
Everything now
La La La La La La La
La La La La La La La
Stop pretending, you’ve got…
[Chorus]
(Everything now!) I need it
(Everything now!) I want it
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!) I can’t live
(Everything now!)
And every room in my house is filled with shit I couldn’t live without
(Everything now!) I need it
(Everything now!) I can’t live without
(Everything now!) I can’t live
(Everything now!)
Every inch of space in my heart is filled with something I’ll never start
[Outro]
The ashes of everything now
And then you’re black again
Can’t make it back again
From everything now