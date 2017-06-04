Arcade Fire: guarda il video del singolo Everything Now dal nuovo album omonimo (testo e traduzione)







Il prossimo 28 luglio uscirà il quinto album in studio degli Arcade Fire che si intitola Everything Now, che arriverà a poco meno di 4 anni di distanza da Reflektor.

Il disco (già in pre-order nel formato digitale) è stato prodotto dal gruppo con la collaborazione di Thomas Bangalter (del duo elettronico Daft Punk),Steve Mackey (bassista dei Pulp) e Markus Dravs (che ha co-prodotto gli ultimi tre album degli Arcade Fire) ed includerà 13 canzoni ancora senza titolo, ad eccezione della title track pubblicata il 1° giugno come primo singolo estratto.





La indie rock band è quindi finalmente tornata con materiale inedito e Everything Now è solo il primo assaggio.

La canzone è stata scritta dalla band ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da The Sacred Egg, che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire il testo e la traduzione del brano

Arcade Fire – Everything Now traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Ogni centimetro di cielo ha una stella

Ogni centimetro della pelle ha una cicatrice

Credo che tu abbia tutto adesso

Ogni centimetro di spazio nella tua testa

È pieno di cose che hai letto

Credo che tu abbia tutto adesso

E ogni film che hai mai visto

Riempie gli spazi nei tuoi sogni

Questo mi ricorda

(Ogni cosa, tutto)

[Verso 2]

Ogni centimetro della strada ha una segnaletica

E ogni ragazzo usa lo stesso approccio

Giuro fedeltà a ogni cosa

Ogni canzone che io abbia mai ascoltato

Viene trasmessa nell stesso momento , è assurdo

E mi ricorda, che ora abbiamo tutto

Mettiamo gli altoparlanti a tutto volume finché non si rompono

Perché ogni volta che sorridi è finzione!

Smettila di fingere, hai …

[Ritornello]

(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno

(Tutto adesso!) Lo voglio

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!)

(Tutto adesso!)

Tutto ora

[Verso 3]

In ogni strada antica c’è una città

Papà, perché non ci sei mai?

Mi manchi, come sempre

Mamma, lascia il cibo sul fornello

Lascia l’auto in mezzo alla strada

Questa famiglia felice con tutto ora

Alziamo il volume degli altoparlanti finché non si rompono

Perché ogni volta che sorridi è finzione!

Smettila di fingere, hai …

[Ritornello]

(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno

(Tutto adesso!) Lo voglio

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!)

(Tutto adesso!)

Ogni stanza in casa mia è piena di stron*ate di cui non potevo fare a meno

[Ritornello]

(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!)

(Tutto adesso!)

Tutto ora

La La La La La La La

La La La La La La La

Smettila di fingere, hai …

[Ritornello]

(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno

(Tutto adesso!) Lo voglio

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a

(Tutto adesso!)

E ogni stanza di casa mia è piena di stron*ate di cui non potevo fare a meno

(Tutto adesso!) Ne ho bisogno

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a meno

(Tutto adesso!) Non posso farne a

(Tutto adesso!)

Ogni centimetro di spazio nel mio cuore è pieno di qualcosa che non inizierò mai

[Conclusione]

Le ceneri di tutto

E poi sei nuovamente nero

Non possiamo tornare ancora

Da tutto

Everything Now – Arcade Fire – Testo

[Intro – Only Video]

I’m in the black again

Can’t make it back again

We can just pretend

We’ll make it home again

From everything now

[Verse 1]

Every inch of sky’s got a star

Every inch of skin’s got a scar

I guess that you’ve got everything now

Every inch of space in your head

Is filled up with the things that you read

I guess you’ve got everything now

And every film that you’ve ever seen

Fills the spaces up in your dreams

That reminds me

(Everything now, Everything now)

[Verse 2]

Every inch of road’s got a sign

And every boy uses the same line

I pledge allegiance to everything now

Every song that I’ve ever heard

Is playing at the same time, it’s absurd

And it reminds me, we’ve got everything now

We turn the speakers up till they break

‘Cause every time you smile it’s a fake!

Stop pretending, you’ve got…

[Chorus]

(Everything now!) I need it

(Everything now!) I want it

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!)

(Everything now!)

Everything now

[Verse 3]

Every ancient road’s got a town

Daddy, how come you’re never around?

I miss you, like everything now

Mama, leave the food on the stove

Leave your car in the middle of the road

This happy family with everything now

We turn the speakers up till they break

‘Cause every time you smile it’s a fake!

Stop pretending, you’ve got…

[Chorus]

(Everything now!) I need it

(Everything now!) I want it

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!)

(Everything now!)

‘Til every room in my house is filled with shit I couldn’t live without

[Chorus]

(Everything now!) I need it

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!)

(Everything now!)

Everything now

La La La La La La La

La La La La La La La

Stop pretending, you’ve got…

[Chorus]

(Everything now!) I need it

(Everything now!) I want it

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!) I can’t live

(Everything now!)

And every room in my house is filled with shit I couldn’t live without

(Everything now!) I need it

(Everything now!) I can’t live without

(Everything now!) I can’t live

(Everything now!)

Every inch of space in my heart is filled with something I’ll never start

[Outro]

The ashes of everything now

And then you’re black again

Can’t make it back again

From everything now

















