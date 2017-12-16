Anne-Marie: ascolta il nuovo brano Then (con testo e traduzione)

La cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie vi presenta il nuovo singolo battezzato Then, pubblicato venerdì 15 dicembre 2017.
Dopo “Ciao Adios” ed “Heavy”, la voce di Alarm e Rockabye ha reso disponibile questa bella ma triste canzone, firmata dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Ina Wroldsen e Steve Mac, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
E’ un triste brano in quanto in Then, un pezzo a cui Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson ha ammesso di tenere particolarmente, la bionda cantante britannica parla della sua love story durata circa sei anni e ormai giunta all’epilogo e lo fa con una certa amarezza ma senza rimpianti, in quanto la sua coscienza è pulita, avendo dato tutto per questa persona.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato dell’orecchiabile track, che in attesa del video ufficiale, è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sulla copertina in basso.
Di seguito accedete invece alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Anne-Marie – Then traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ce la siamo spassata, sai
Ho passato circa sei anni, assicurandoti che saresti tornato a casa ad amare
Ti è andata bene, insomma
Sono rimasta al tuo fianco
Ho speso così tanto tempo, cercando di renderti felice
Non credo che tu potresti mai essere felice
[Pre-Ritornello]
Forse dovresti provare qualche terapia
Forse dovresti perdere un paio di amici
Rinunciare al locale, guardami
Perché ho bisogno che tu capisca
[Ritornello]
Ora, quando pensi fino a tardi con me (quando mi pensi fino a tardi) lì nel tuo letto
Vero, correre o morire, è quello che hai fatto
Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo
E quando pensi al mio corpo sul tuo, non dimenticare
Quando per te avrei dato la vita, baby
Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo
Ma il passato è passato
Il passato è passato
[Strofa 2]
Non capisci nulla, lo sai
Ti comporti da grande capo e credi di avere tutto sotto controllo
Ma tu non sai niente, insomma
Sono rimasta al tuo fianco e ti ho allontanato dal fuoco
Avrei dovuto sapere che avrebbe vinto il fuoco
[Pre-Ritornello]
Forse dovresti provare qualche terapia
Forse dovresti perdere un paio di amici
Rinunciare al locale, guardami
Perché ho bisogno che tu capisca
[Ritornello]
Ora, quando pensi fino a tardi con me (quando mi pensi fino a tardi) lì nel tuo letto
Vero, correre o morire, è quello che hai fatto
Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo
E quando pensi al mio corpo sul tuo, non dimenticare
Quando per te avrei dato la vita, baby
Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo
Ma il passato è passato
Il passato è passato
[Ponte]
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò davvero
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò davvero
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò davvero
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò
Ti mancherò davvero
[Ritornello + Conclusione]
Ora, quando pensi fino a tardi con me (quando mi pensi fino a tardi) lì nel tuo letto
Vero, correre o morire, è quello che hai fatto
Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo
E quando pensi al mio corpo sul tuo, non dimenticare
Quando per te avrei dato la vita, baby
Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo
Ma il passato è passato
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)
Ma il passato è passato
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)
Ma il passato è passato
Then testo – Anne-Marie
[Verse 1]
We had it good, you know
I spent like six years, making sure you came home to love
You had it good, you know
I stood by your side
I spent up so much time, tryna make you happy
I don’t think you ever could be happy
[Pre-Chorus]
Maybe you should try some therapy
Maybe you should lose a couple of home-boys
Give up on the homegrown, look at me
‘Cause I need you to understand
[Chorus]
Now, when you think of late nights with (or “to”) me there in your bed
True ride or die, that’s what you had
I loved you, I loved you, I loved you
And when you think of my body on yours, don’t forget
Once I would have died for you, baby
I loved you, I loved you, I loved you
But that was then
That was then
[Verse 2]
You don’t know shit, you know
You act this big man and you think you are in control
But you don’t know shit, you know
I stood by your side, and pulled you away from your fire
Again and again and again
I should have known fire would win
[Pre-Chorus]
Maybe you should try some therapy
Maybe you should lose a couple of home-boys
Give up on the homegrown, look at me
‘Cause I need you to understand
[Chorus]
Now, when you think of late nights with (or “to”) me there in your bed
True ride or die, that’s what you had
I loved you, I loved you, I loved you
And when you think of my body on yours, don’t forget
Once I would have died for you, baby
I loved you, I loved you, I loved you
But that was then
That was then
[Bridge]
You’re gonna miss me
You’re really gonna miss me
You’re gonna miss me
You’re gonna miss me
You’re gonna miss me
You’re really gonna miss me
You’re gonna miss me
You’re really gonna miss me
You’re gonna miss me
You’re gonna miss me
You’re gonna miss me
You’re really gonna miss me
[Chorus + Outro]
Now, when you think of late nights with (or “to”) me there in your bed
True ride or die, that’s what you had
I loved you, I loved you, I loved you
And when you think of my body on yours, don’t forget
Once I would have died for you, baby
I loved you, I loved you, I loved you
But that was then
(oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)
But that was then
(oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)
But that was then