Anne-Marie: ascolta il nuovo brano Then (con testo e traduzione)







La cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie vi presenta il nuovo singolo battezzato Then, pubblicato venerdì 15 dicembre 2017.

Dopo “Ciao Adios” ed “Heavy”, la voce di Alarm e Rockabye ha reso disponibile questa bella ma triste canzone, firmata dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Ina Wroldsen e Steve Mac, con produzione di quest’ultimo.





E’ un triste brano in quanto in Then, un pezzo a cui Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson ha ammesso di tenere particolarmente, la bionda cantante britannica parla della sua love story durata circa sei anni e ormai giunta all’epilogo e lo fa con una certa amarezza ma senza rimpianti, in quanto la sua coscienza è pulita, avendo dato tutto per questa persona.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato dell’orecchiabile track, che in attesa del video ufficiale, è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sulla copertina in basso.

Di seguito accedete invece alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Anne-Marie – Then traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ce la siamo spassata, sai

Ho passato circa sei anni, assicurandoti che saresti tornato a casa ad amare

Ti è andata bene, insomma

Sono rimasta al tuo fianco

Ho speso così tanto tempo, cercando di renderti felice

Non credo che tu potresti mai essere felice

[Pre-Ritornello]

Forse dovresti provare qualche terapia

Forse dovresti perdere un paio di amici

Rinunciare al locale, guardami

Perché ho bisogno che tu capisca

[Ritornello]

Ora, quando pensi fino a tardi con me (quando mi pensi fino a tardi) lì nel tuo letto

Vero, correre o morire, è quello che hai fatto

Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo

E quando pensi al mio corpo sul tuo, non dimenticare

Quando per te avrei dato la vita, baby

Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo

Ma il passato è passato

Il passato è passato

[Strofa 2]

Non capisci nulla, lo sai

Ti comporti da grande capo e credi di avere tutto sotto controllo

Ma tu non sai niente, insomma

Sono rimasta al tuo fianco e ti ho allontanato dal fuoco

Avrei dovuto sapere che avrebbe vinto il fuoco

[Pre-Ritornello]

Forse dovresti provare qualche terapia

Forse dovresti perdere un paio di amici

Rinunciare al locale, guardami

Perché ho bisogno che tu capisca

[Ritornello]

Ora, quando pensi fino a tardi con me (quando mi pensi fino a tardi) lì nel tuo letto

Vero, correre o morire, è quello che hai fatto

Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo

E quando pensi al mio corpo sul tuo, non dimenticare

Quando per te avrei dato la vita, baby

Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo

Ma il passato è passato

Il passato è passato

[Ponte]

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò davvero

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò davvero

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò davvero

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò

Ti mancherò davvero

[Ritornello + Conclusione]

Ora, quando pensi fino a tardi con me (quando mi pensi fino a tardi) lì nel tuo letto

Vero, correre o morire, è quello che hai fatto

Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo

E quando pensi al mio corpo sul tuo, non dimenticare

Quando per te avrei dato la vita, baby

Ti amavo, ti amavo, ti amavo

Ma il passato è passato

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)

Ma il passato è passato

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)

Ma il passato è passato

Then testo – Anne-Marie

[Verse 1]

We had it good, you know

I spent like six years, making sure you came home to love

You had it good, you know

I stood by your side

I spent up so much time, tryna make you happy

I don’t think you ever could be happy

[Pre-Chorus]

Maybe you should try some therapy

Maybe you should lose a couple of home-boys

Give up on the homegrown, look at me

‘Cause I need you to understand

[Chorus]

Now, when you think of late nights with (or “to”) me there in your bed

True ride or die, that’s what you had

I loved you, I loved you, I loved you

And when you think of my body on yours, don’t forget

Once I would have died for you, baby

I loved you, I loved you, I loved you

But that was then

That was then

[Verse 2]

You don’t know shit, you know

You act this big man and you think you are in control

But you don’t know shit, you know

I stood by your side, and pulled you away from your fire

Again and again and again

I should have known fire would win

[Pre-Chorus]

Maybe you should try some therapy

Maybe you should lose a couple of home-boys

Give up on the homegrown, look at me

‘Cause I need you to understand

[Chorus]

Now, when you think of late nights with (or “to”) me there in your bed

True ride or die, that’s what you had

I loved you, I loved you, I loved you

And when you think of my body on yours, don’t forget

Once I would have died for you, baby

I loved you, I loved you, I loved you

But that was then

That was then

[Bridge]

You’re gonna miss me

You’re really gonna miss me

You’re gonna miss me

You’re gonna miss me

You’re gonna miss me

You’re really gonna miss me

You’re gonna miss me

You’re really gonna miss me

You’re gonna miss me

You’re gonna miss me

You’re gonna miss me

You’re really gonna miss me

[Chorus + Outro]

Now, when you think of late nights with (or “to”) me there in your bed

True ride or die, that’s what you had

I loved you, I loved you, I loved you

And when you think of my body on yours, don’t forget

Once I would have died for you, baby

I loved you, I loved you, I loved you

But that was then

(oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)

But that was then

(oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo)

But that was then

















