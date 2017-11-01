Anne-Marie: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Heavy (con testo, traduzione e remix)

Si intitola Heavy il nuovo singolo della cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie, rilasciato il 22 settembre 2017 e dal successivo 27 ottobre, disponibile anche nella versione acustica.
La nuova canzone è stata firmata dalla cantante classe 1991 con la collaborazione di Tash Phillips, dei The Invisible Men & Iain James, con produzione dei The Invisible Men, Cameron Gower Poole, Nana Rogues & Nevada.
Nell’inedito, Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson parla del suo rapporto affettivo, diventato ormai troppo pesante, un peso troppo eccessivo per un storia ormai in seria crisi.
E' sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, accompagnato dal video ufficiale, dal 12 ottobre disponibile anche nel remix di John Gibbons.
Anne-Marie – Heavy traduzione (Download – Acoustic – John Gibbons Remix)
[Strofa 1]
Quando ci siamo smarriti dentro di noi?
Una volta eravamo forti, ora è come se non ci amassimo
In realtà stiamo invocando a gran voce aiuto
Non so dove abbiamo sbagliato, ma è così difficile da condividere
(Così difficile da condividere)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tutto questo peso rimasto sulle nostre spalle
Eccessivo per entrambi
[Ritornello]
Quand’è che è diventato così pesante?
Quest’amore tra noi due
Non è mai stato così
Sembra così pesante (pesante)
Che non riusciamo a rimetterci in piedi (a rialzarci)
Ci appesantisce troppo
[Strofa 2]
Onestamente quand’è che abbiamo complicato così tanto le cose?
Hai delle cose per la testa, che non vuoi dire
Pensavo che avevamo fatto una promessa
Che non saremmo mai arrivati a questo punto
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma tutto questo peso rimasto sulle nostre spalle
Eccessivo per entrambi
[Ritornello]
Quand’è che è diventato così pesante?
Quest’amore tra noi due
Non è mai stato così
Sembra così pesante
Che non riusciamo a rimetterci in piedi, si (a rialzarci)
Ci appesantisce troppo
Ci appesantisce troppo
(Così pesante, baby)
[Ponte]
Tutte queste cose che ci siamo detti di cui non eravamo convinti
Lasceremo che ci buttino giù?
Tutte queste cose che ci siamo detti di cui non eravamo convinti
Lasceremo che ci buttino giù, giù?
[Ritornello 2]
Perché è troppo pesante baby
Quest’amore tra noi due
Non ci eravamo mai sentiti così
Sembra così pesante, uh
Che non riusciamo a rimetterci in piedi
Non riusciamo a rialzarci
Ci appesantisce troppo
Ci appesantisce troppo, troppo, troppo
[Conclusione]
Così pesante
Ci appesantisce troppo, troppo, troppo
No, no, no, no, na, na, na, na
Così pesante
Quand’è che è diventato così, quando è diventato così pesante?
[Verse 1]
When did we get so lost inside ourselves?
We used to be strong, now it’s like we don’t care
Instead we’re calling out for help
Don’t know where we went wrong, but it’s so hard to share
(So hard to share)
[Pre-Chorus]
All this weight left on our shoulders
Too much for the both of us
[Chorus]
When did it get so heavy?
This love is in between us
It never used to feel this
Feels so heavy (heavy)
Can’t get up off the ground (up off the ground)
It’s weighing us down
[Verse 2]
When did we get so bad at being honest?
You got things on your mind, that you don’t wanna say
Thought that we had made a promise
That we would never get this way
[Pre-Chorus]
But all this weight left on our shoulders
Too much for the both of us
[Chorus]
When did it get so heavy?
This love is in between us
It never used to feel this
Feels so heavy
Can’t get up off the ground, yeah (up off the ground)
It’s weighing us down
It’s weighing us down
(So heavy, baby)
[Bridge]
All these things we said that we never meant
Are we gonna let them hold us down?
All these things we said that we never meant
Are we gonna let them hold us down, down?
[Chorus 2]
‘Cause baby it’s too heavy
This love is in between us
We never used to feel this
Feels so heavy, uh
Can’t get up off the ground
Can’t get up off the ground
It’s weighing us down
It’s weighing us down, down, down
[Outro]
So heavy
It’s weighing us down, down, down
No, no, no, no, na, na, na, na
So heavy
When did it get so, when did it get so heavy?