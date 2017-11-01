Anne-Marie: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Heavy (con testo, traduzione e remix)







Si intitola Heavy il nuovo singolo della cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie, rilasciato il 22 settembre 2017 e dal successivo 27 ottobre, disponibile anche nella versione acustica.

Cliccate sulla copertina in basso per accedere al semplice audio.





La nuova canzone è stata firmata dalla cantante classe 1991 con la collaborazione di Tash Phillips, dei The Invisible Men & Iain James, con produzione dei The Invisible Men, Cameron Gower Poole, Nana Rogues & Nevada.

Cliccate sull’immagine sottostante per gustarvi il video della versione acustica, disponibile dal 30 ottobre.

Nell’inedito, Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson parla del suo rapporto affettivo, diventato ormai troppo pesante, un peso troppo eccessivo per un storia ormai in seria crisi.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, accompagnato dal video ufficiale a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo, dal 12 ottobre disponibile anche nel remix di John Gibbons.

Anne-Marie – Heavy traduzione (Download – Acoustic – John Gibbons Remix)

[Strofa 1]

Quando ci siamo smarriti dentro di noi?

Una volta eravamo forti, ora è come se non ci amassimo

In realtà stiamo invocando a gran voce aiuto

Non so dove abbiamo sbagliato, ma è così difficile da condividere

(Così difficile da condividere)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tutto questo peso rimasto sulle nostre spalle

Eccessivo per entrambi

[Ritornello]

Quand’è che è diventato così pesante?

Quest’amore tra noi due

Non è mai stato così

Sembra così pesante (pesante)

Che non riusciamo a rimetterci in piedi (a rialzarci)

Ci appesantisce troppo

[Strofa 2]

Onestamente quand’è che abbiamo complicato così tanto le cose?

Hai delle cose per la testa, che non vuoi dire

Pensavo che avevamo fatto una promessa

Che non saremmo mai arrivati a questo punto

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma tutto questo peso rimasto sulle nostre spalle

Eccessivo per entrambi

[Ritornello]

Quand’è che è diventato così pesante?

Quest’amore tra noi due

Non è mai stato così

Sembra così pesante

Che non riusciamo a rimetterci in piedi, si (a rialzarci)

Ci appesantisce troppo

Ci appesantisce troppo

(Così pesante, baby)

[Ponte]

Tutte queste cose che ci siamo detti di cui non eravamo convinti

Lasceremo che ci buttino giù?

Tutte queste cose che ci siamo detti di cui non eravamo convinti

Lasceremo che ci buttino giù, giù?

[Ritornello 2]

Perché è troppo pesante baby

Quest’amore tra noi due

Non ci eravamo mai sentiti così

Sembra così pesante, uh

Che non riusciamo a rimetterci in piedi

Non riusciamo a rialzarci

Ci appesantisce troppo

Ci appesantisce troppo, troppo, troppo

[Conclusione]

Così pesante

Ci appesantisce troppo, troppo, troppo

No, no, no, no, na, na, na, na

Così pesante

Quand’è che è diventato così, quando è diventato così pesante?

Heavy testo [Lyric Video]

[Verse 1]

When did we get so lost inside ourselves?

We used to be strong, now it’s like we don’t care

Instead we’re calling out for help

Don’t know where we went wrong, but it’s so hard to share

(So hard to share)

[Pre-Chorus]

All this weight left on our shoulders

Too much for the both of us

[Chorus]

When did it get so heavy?

This love is in between us

It never used to feel this

Feels so heavy (heavy)

Can’t get up off the ground (up off the ground)

It’s weighing us down

[Verse 2]

When did we get so bad at being honest?

You got things on your mind, that you don’t wanna say

Thought that we had made a promise

That we would never get this way

[Pre-Chorus]

But all this weight left on our shoulders

Too much for the both of us

[Chorus]

When did it get so heavy?

This love is in between us

It never used to feel this

Feels so heavy

Can’t get up off the ground, yeah (up off the ground)

It’s weighing us down

It’s weighing us down

(So heavy, baby)

[Bridge]

All these things we said that we never meant

Are we gonna let them hold us down?

All these things we said that we never meant

Are we gonna let them hold us down, down?

[Chorus 2]

‘Cause baby it’s too heavy

This love is in between us

We never used to feel this

Feels so heavy, uh

Can’t get up off the ground

Can’t get up off the ground

It’s weighing us down

It’s weighing us down, down, down

[Outro]

So heavy

It’s weighing us down, down, down

No, no, no, no, na, na, na, na

So heavy

When did it get so, when did it get so heavy?

















