Anne-Marie – 2002: video e traduzione del testo del nuovo brano

Il 27 aprile 2018, giorno in cui vedrà la luce il debut album Speak Your Mind, è sempre più vicino, così una settimana prima della release, la cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie ha pubblicato il nuovo brano battezzato 2002.

Dopo “Alarm“, “Ciao Adios“, “Heavy“, “Then” e “Friends“, la bionda cantante britannica torna a promuovere l’atteso disco con questo bel singolo promozionale, traccia numero 10, scritta con la collaborazione di Steve Mac, Ed Sheeran, Julia Michaels & Benny Blanco, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

Nella nuova e orecchiabile canzone, Anne Marie ricorda i tempi dell’infanzia, le fasi dell’innamoramento e tutte le canzoni che hanno fatto da colonna sonora alla sua storia d’amore.

2002 è accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Testo 2002

[Verse 1]

I will always remember

The day you kissed my lips

Light as a feather

And it went just like this

No, it’s never been better

Than the summer of 2002

We were only eleven

But acting like grown-ups

Like we are in the present

Drinking from plastic cups

Singing “love is forever and ever”

Well, I guess that was true

[Pre-Chorus]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say

[Chorus]

Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

[Verse 2]

Now we’re under the covers

Fast forward to eighteen

We are more than lovers

Yeah, we are all we need

When we’re holding each other

I’m taken back to 2002

Yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say

[Chorus 2]

Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love

[Pre-Chorus]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

Oh, now

[Chorus 2]

Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love, love, love



