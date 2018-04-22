Anne-Marie – 2002: video e traduzione del testo del nuovo brano

Il 27 aprile 2018, giorno in cui vedrà la luce il debut album Speak Your Mind, è sempre più vicino, così una settimana prima della release, la cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie ha pubblicato il nuovo brano battezzato 2002.
Dopo “Alarm“, “Ciao Adios“, “Heavy“, “Then” e “Friends“, la bionda cantante britannica torna a promuovere l’atteso disco con questo bel singolo promozionale, traccia numero 10, scritta con la collaborazione di Steve Mac, Ed Sheeran, Julia Michaels & Benny Blanco, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
Nella nuova e orecchiabile canzone, Anne Marie ricorda i tempi dell’infanzia, le fasi dell’innamoramento e tutte le canzoni che hanno fatto da colonna sonora alla sua storia d’amore.
2002 è accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
2002 traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ricorderò sempre
Il giorno in cui hai baciato le mie labbra
Leggero come una piuma
Ed è andata proprio così
No, non c’è mai stato niente di meglio
Dell’estate del 2002
Avevamo solo undici anni
Ma ci comportavamo da adulti
Come se fossimo nel presente
Bevevamo dai bicchieri di plastica
Cantavamo “l’amore è eterno”
Bene, immagino che fosse vero
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ballavamo sul cofano in mezzo al bosco
Su una vecchia Mustang, dove cantavamo
Canzoni con tutti i nostri amici d’infanzia
Ed è andata così
[Ritornello]
Oops Ho 99 problemi a cantare ciao, ciao ciao*
Aspetta, se vuoi andare a farti un giro con me*
Meglio colpirmi, tesoro, ancora una volta*
Faccio un ritratto per te e per me
I giorni in cui eravamo giovani, uh
Cantavamo a squarciagola
[Strofa 2]
Ora siamo sotto le coperte
Andiamo avanti velocemente a diciotto anni
Siamo più che fidanzati
Sì, siamo tutto ciò che ci serve
Quando ci abbracciamo
Tornando al 2002
Si
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ballavamo sul cofano in mezzo al bosco
Su una vecchia Mustang, dove cantavamo
Canzoni con tutti i nostri amici d’infanzia
Ed è andata così
[Ritornello 2]
Oops Ho 99 problemi a cantare ciao, ciao ciao*
Aspetta, se vuoi andare a farti un giro con me*
Meglio colpirmi, tesoro, ancora una volta*
Faccio un ritratto per te e per me
I giorni in cui eravamo giovani, uh
Cantavamo a squarciagola
Il giorno in cui ci innamorammo
Il giorno in cui ci innamorammo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ballavamo sul cofano in mezzo al bosco
Su una vecchia Mustang, dove cantavamo
Canzoni con tutti i nostri amici d’infanzia
Oh, ora
[Ritornello 2]
Oops Ho 99 problemi a cantare ciao, ciao ciao*
Aspetta, se vuoi andare a farti un giro con me*
Meglio colpirmi, tesoro, ancora una volta*
Faccio un ritratto per te e per me
I giorni in cui eravamo giovani, uh
Cantavamo a squarciagola
Il giorno in cui ci innamorammo
Il giorno in cui ci innamorammo
Il giorno in cui ci innamorammo
Il giorno in cui ci innamorammo, innamorammo, innamorammo
* in queste prime 2 righe del ritornello, Anne-Marie cita ben 4 canzoni dei primi anni 2000, che fecero da colonna sonora alla relazione di cui parla nella canzone: “Oops…I Did It Again” di Britney Spears, “99 Problems” di Jay-Z, “Bye Bye Bye” degli N Sync e “Ride Wit Me” di Nelly, mentre con “Hold Up”, fa probabilmente riferimento a “The Next Episode” di Dr Dre e Snoop Dogg. Infine nella terza riga, cita un altro brano della Spears “Baby One More Time”, tuttavia rilasciata nel 1998.
Testo 2002
[Verse 1]
I will always remember
The day you kissed my lips
Light as a feather
And it went just like this
No, it’s never been better
Than the summer of 2002
We were only eleven
But acting like grown-ups
Like we are in the present
Drinking from plastic cups
Singing “love is forever and ever”
Well, I guess that was true
[Pre-Chorus]
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say
[Chorus]
Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
[Verse 2]
Now we’re under the covers
Fast forward to eighteen
We are more than lovers
Yeah, we are all we need
When we’re holding each other
I’m taken back to 2002
Yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say
[Chorus 2]
Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
On the day we fell in love
[Pre-Chorus]
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
Oh, now
[Chorus 2]
Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
On the day we fell in love
On the day we fell in love
On the day we fell in love, love, love