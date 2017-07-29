Anastacia: ascolta il nuovo singolo Caught in the Middle (testo e traduzione)







Il prossimo 15 settembre vedrà la luce il settimo album in studio della cantautrice statunitense Anastacia che si intitola Evolution (in pre-order nel formato digitale) e Caught in the Middle è il primo singolo estratto, pubblicato nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming il 28 luglio 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.

A oltre tre anni di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica Resurrection, la cantante torna alla ribalta con quest’atteso progetto, che sarà composto da tredici canzoni (i cui titoli sono ancora da scoprire), che vogliono trasmettere il messaggio di affrontare con coraggio ogni sorta di ostacolo e di rialzarsi sempre, anche nei momenti più difficili.

Scritto da Javier Gonzalez, Ninos Hanna, Lauren Dyson & Anders Bagge, questo pezzo è decisamente orecchiabile & radio friendly e sono certo che i numerosissimi fans di Anastacia non ne resteranno delusi.

Siete curiosi di ascoltarlo? Se non l’avete ancora fatto, è possibile accedere all’audio cliccando sulla cover in basso.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Caught in the Middle – Anastacia – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Stiamo andando come un tuono

Non c’è nessun altro che

Mi protegge come fai tu tesoro

E giorno dopo giorno diventa più forte

Il modo in cui ti voglio

Non posso respingere questa sensazione

[Pre-Ritornello]

E ogni giorno cerco di trovare le parole, le parole per dirlo

Sto cercando di non complicare le cose

E non so come o quando ma le cose dovranno cambiare

Ora il mio cuore canta a squarciagola

Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te

Ho bisogno di te ora

[Ritornello]

Oh, tu mi hai presa nel mezzo

Mi hai presa nel mezzo

Tra il cuore e la mente oh

Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno

Ma sono bloccata nel mezzo

Oh sì, sono intrappolata nel mezzo

Non voglio staccarmi da questo ritmo

Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno

[Strofa 2]

Hai l’occhio della tigre e un fuoco indomabile

E mi sta chiamando a casa

[Pre-Ritornello]

E ogni giorno cerco di trovare le parole, le parole per dirlo

Sto cercando di non complicare le cose

E non so come o quando ma le cose dovranno cambiare

Ora il mio cuore canta a squarciagola

Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te

[Ritornello]

Oh, tu mi hai presa nel mezzo

Mi hai presa nel mezzo

Tra il cuore e la mente oh

Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno

Ma sono bloccata nel mezzo

Oh sì, sono intrappolata nel mezzo

Non voglio staccarmi da questo ritmo

Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno

[Ponte]

Non voglio fuggire

Mi hai intrappolata nell’amore che facciamo

Ora devo essere sincera

Quindi prima che sia troppo tardi

È un rischio che voglio prendere

Dimmi, provi questo anche tu?

[Ritornello]

Oh, tu mi hai presa nel mezzo

Mi hai presa nel mezzo

Tra il cuore e la mente oh

Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno

Ma sono bloccata nel mezzo

Oh sì, sono intrappolata nel mezzo

Non voglio staccarmi da questo ritmo

Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno

Anastacia – Caught in the Middle testo

[Verse 1]

We’ve been rolling like thunder

Ain’t been no other

Got my back the way you do babe

And every day it gets stronger

The way that I want you

I can’t push it away

[Pre-Chorus]

And everyday I’m trying to find the words, the words to say

I’m trying not to complicate the games we play

And I don’t know how or when but things have got to change

Now my heart sings out so loud

Boy, I need you now

I need you now

[Chorus]

Oh you, you got me caught in the middle

You got me caught in the middle

Between my heart and my head oh

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

But I’m caught in the middle

Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle

Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

[Verse 2]

You got the eye of the tiger and unending fire

And it’s calling me home

[Pre-Chorus]

And everyday I’m trying to find the words, the words to say

I’m trying not to complicate the games we play

And I don’t know how or when but things have got to change

Now my heart sings out so loud

Boy, I need you now

[Chorus]

Oh you, you got me caught in the middle

You got me caught in the middle

Between my heart and my head oh

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

But I’m caught in the middle

Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle

Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

[Bridge]

I don’t wanna escape

Got me trapped in the love we make

Now I gotta be straight

So before it’s too late

It’s a risk that I wanna take

Tell me do you feel it too?

[Chorus]

Oh you, you got me caught in the middle

You got me caught in the middle

Between my heart and my head oh

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

But I’m caught in the middle

Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle

Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that





Non ho mai dato nulla per scontato; ho sempre dovuto lottare, ma solo quando lavori e credi davvero in qualcosa, riesci davvero ad apprezzarla. Firmato Anastacia.













