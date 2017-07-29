Anastacia: ascolta il nuovo singolo Caught in the Middle (testo e traduzione)

Il prossimo 15 settembre vedrà la luce il settimo album in studio della cantautrice statunitense Anastacia che si intitola Evolution (in pre-order nel formato digitale) e Caught in the Middle è il primo singolo estratto, pubblicato nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming il 28 luglio 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.
A oltre tre anni di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica Resurrection, la cantante torna alla ribalta con quest’atteso progetto, che sarà composto da tredici canzoni (i cui titoli sono ancora da scoprire), che vogliono trasmettere il messaggio di affrontare con coraggio ogni sorta di ostacolo e di rialzarsi sempre, anche nei momenti più difficili.
Scritto da Javier Gonzalez, Ninos Hanna, Lauren Dyson & Anders Bagge, questo pezzo è decisamente orecchiabile & radio friendly e sono certo che i numerosissimi fans di Anastacia non ne resteranno delusi.
Siete curiosi di ascoltarlo? Se non l’avete ancora fatto, è possibile accedere all’audio cliccando sulla cover in basso.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Caught in the Middle – Anastacia – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Stiamo andando come un tuono
Non c’è nessun altro che
Mi protegge come fai tu tesoro
E giorno dopo giorno diventa più forte
Il modo in cui ti voglio
Non posso respingere questa sensazione
[Pre-Ritornello]
E ogni giorno cerco di trovare le parole, le parole per dirlo
Sto cercando di non complicare le cose
E non so come o quando ma le cose dovranno cambiare
Ora il mio cuore canta a squarciagola
Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te
Ho bisogno di te ora
[Ritornello]
Oh, tu mi hai presa nel mezzo
Mi hai presa nel mezzo
Tra il cuore e la mente oh
Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno
Ma sono bloccata nel mezzo
Oh sì, sono intrappolata nel mezzo
Non voglio staccarmi da questo ritmo
Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno
[Strofa 2]
Hai l’occhio della tigre e un fuoco indomabile
E mi sta chiamando a casa
[Pre-Ritornello]
E ogni giorno cerco di trovare le parole, le parole per dirlo
Sto cercando di non complicare le cose
E non so come o quando ma le cose dovranno cambiare
Ora il mio cuore canta a squarciagola
Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te
[Ritornello]
Oh, tu mi hai presa nel mezzo
Mi hai presa nel mezzo
Tra il cuore e la mente oh
Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno
Ma sono bloccata nel mezzo
Oh sì, sono intrappolata nel mezzo
Non voglio staccarmi da questo ritmo
Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno
[Ponte]
Non voglio fuggire
Mi hai intrappolata nell’amore che facciamo
Ora devo essere sincera
Quindi prima che sia troppo tardi
È un rischio che voglio prendere
Dimmi, provi questo anche tu?
[Ritornello]
Oh, tu mi hai presa nel mezzo
Mi hai presa nel mezzo
Tra il cuore e la mente oh
Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno
Ma sono bloccata nel mezzo
Oh sì, sono intrappolata nel mezzo
Non voglio staccarmi da questo ritmo
Non ne ho bisogno, non ne hai bisogno, non ne abbiamo bisogno
Anastacia – Caught in the Middle testo
[Verse 1]
We’ve been rolling like thunder
Ain’t been no other
Got my back the way you do babe
And every day it gets stronger
The way that I want you
I can’t push it away
[Pre-Chorus]
And everyday I’m trying to find the words, the words to say
I’m trying not to complicate the games we play
And I don’t know how or when but things have got to change
Now my heart sings out so loud
Boy, I need you now
I need you now
[Chorus]
Oh you, you got me caught in the middle
You got me caught in the middle
Between my heart and my head oh
I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that
But I’m caught in the middle
Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle
Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm
I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that
[Verse 2]
You got the eye of the tiger and unending fire
And it’s calling me home
[Pre-Chorus]
And everyday I’m trying to find the words, the words to say
I’m trying not to complicate the games we play
And I don’t know how or when but things have got to change
Now my heart sings out so loud
Boy, I need you now
[Chorus]
Oh you, you got me caught in the middle
You got me caught in the middle
Between my heart and my head oh
I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that
But I’m caught in the middle
Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle
Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm
I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that
[Bridge]
I don’t wanna escape
Got me trapped in the love we make
Now I gotta be straight
So before it’s too late
It’s a risk that I wanna take
Tell me do you feel it too?
[Chorus]
Oh you, you got me caught in the middle
You got me caught in the middle
Between my heart and my head oh
I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that
But I’m caught in the middle
Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle
Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm
I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that
Non ho mai dato nulla per scontato; ho sempre dovuto lottare, ma solo quando lavori e credi davvero in qualcosa, riesci davvero ad apprezzarla. Firmato Anastacia.