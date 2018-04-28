Alok, Zeeba & IRO – Ocean: audio, testo e traduzione del brano (domenica il video)

Si intitola Ocean il nuovo singolo del trio composto da Alok, Zeeba e IRO, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 26 aprile 2018.
Il dj e producer brasiliano Alok e gli statunitensi Zeeba & IRO, hanno dato vita a questo bel pezzo, che arriva dopo i successi di “Hear Me Now” e “Never Let Me Go”.
Domenica 29 aprile uscirà il video ufficiale che vedrà la partecipazione degli attori brasiliani Rodrigo Santoro, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Maria Manoella e Genézio de Barros.
Nell’attesa cliccate sulla cover in basso per accedere all’audio su Spotify, mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
Ocean testo e traduzione – Alok, Zeeba & IRO (Download)
[Verse 1]
The song of nature
Look into me
All she wanted was to go to the sea
[Strofa 1]
Il canto della natura
Guarda dentro di me
Lei voleva solo andare al mare
[Chorus]
Don’t worry mine
Cause I’m not afraid, I’m not afraid
Don’t worry mine
Cause I’m on my way
I’m on my way to the ocean
Oh, oh
[Ritornello]
Non preoccuparti
Perché non ho paura, non ho paura
Non preoccuparti
Perché sto andando
Sto andando verso l’oceano
Oh, oh
[Post-Chorus]
To the ocean
[Post-Ritornello]
Verso l’oceano
[Verse 2]
Wish I told you I loved you more
Maybe I was lost before
Showed affection to only gold
While the sound so many cold
Swear that I will play my mourn
Doesn’t matter if we’re rich or poor
Find another way to live, to die
Even though there is no reason why
[Strofa 2]
Avrei voluti dirti più volte che ti amavo
Forse mi ero perso prima
Dimostrando affetto solo per l’oro
Mentre il suono è così freddo
Giuro che suonerò il mio lutto
Non importa se siamo ricchi o poveri
Vivrò e morirò in un altro modo
Anche se non c’è ragione
[Chorus]
Don’t worry mine
Cause I’m not afraid, I’m not afraid
Don’t worry mine
Cause I’m on my way
I’m on my way to the ocean
Oh, oh
[Ritornello]
Non preoccuparti
Perché non ho paura, non ho paura
Non preoccuparti
Perché sto andando
Sto andando verso l’oceano
Oh, oh
To the ocean
Verso l’oceano
[Post-Chorus]
To the ocean, to the ocean, to the ocean
To the ocean
Oh, oh
[Post-Ritornello]
Verso l’oceano, verso l’oceano, verso l’oceano
Verso l’oceano
Oh, oh
[Outro]
To the ocean
[Conclusione]
Verso l’oceano