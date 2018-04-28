Alok, Zeeba & IRO – Ocean: audio, testo e traduzione del brano (domenica il video)





Si intitola Ocean il nuovo singolo del trio composto da Alok, Zeeba e IRO, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 26 aprile 2018.

Il dj e producer brasiliano Alok e gli statunitensi Zeeba & IRO, hanno dato vita a questo bel pezzo, che arriva dopo i successi di “Hear Me Now” e “Never Let Me Go”.

Domenica 29 aprile uscirà il video ufficiale che vedrà la partecipazione degli attori brasiliani Rodrigo Santoro, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Maria Manoella e Genézio de Barros.

Nell’attesa cliccate sulla cover in basso per accedere all’audio su Spotify, mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Ocean testo e traduzione – Alok, Zeeba & IRO (Download)

[Verse 1]

The song of nature

Look into me

All she wanted was to go to the sea

[Strofa 1]

Il canto della natura

Guarda dentro di me

Lei voleva solo andare al mare

[Chorus]

Don’t worry mine

Cause I’m not afraid, I’m not afraid

Don’t worry mine

Cause I’m on my way

I’m on my way to the ocean

Oh, oh

[Ritornello]

Non preoccuparti

Perché non ho paura, non ho paura

Non preoccuparti

Perché sto andando

Sto andando verso l’oceano

Oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]

To the ocean





[Post-Ritornello]

Verso l’oceano

[Verse 2]

Wish I told you I loved you more

Maybe I was lost before

Showed affection to only gold

While the sound so many cold

Swear that I will play my mourn

Doesn’t matter if we’re rich or poor

Find another way to live, to die

Even though there is no reason why

[Strofa 2]

Avrei voluti dirti più volte che ti amavo

Forse mi ero perso prima

Dimostrando affetto solo per l’oro

Mentre il suono è così freddo

Giuro che suonerò il mio lutto

Non importa se siamo ricchi o poveri

Vivrò e morirò in un altro modo

Anche se non c’è ragione

[Chorus]

Don’t worry mine

Cause I’m not afraid, I’m not afraid

Don’t worry mine

Cause I’m on my way

I’m on my way to the ocean

Oh, oh





[Ritornello]

Non preoccuparti

Perché non ho paura, non ho paura

Non preoccuparti

Perché sto andando

Sto andando verso l’oceano

Oh, oh

To the ocean

Verso l’oceano

[Post-Chorus]

To the ocean, to the ocean, to the ocean

To the ocean

Oh, oh

[Post-Ritornello]

Verso l’oceano, verso l’oceano, verso l’oceano

Verso l’oceano

Oh, oh

[Outro]

To the ocean

[Conclusione]

Verso l’oceano



