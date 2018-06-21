Aloe Blacc – Brooklyn In The Summer: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remixes del nuovo singolo





Il cantautore e musicista statunitense Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III, in arte Aloe Blacc, vi presenta il nuovo singolo Brooklyn In The Summer, rilasciato l’11 maggio 2018 e trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal successivo 22 giugno.

Il brano è anche disponibile nelle versioni Grand Scheme Mix e Unplugged, mentre dall’8 giugno è possibile ascoltare i seguenti remixes: Steve Smart Remix, Rooftop Mix By Aloe Blacc e Stoop Mix By Eliot Bohr.

Conosciuto dalle nsotre parti per i singoli certificati Oro “I Need a Dollar” e “The Man”, Aloe Blacc torna nelle radio italiane con questo pezzo, che anticipa il rilascio del quarto album in studio di prossima uscita.

Si tratta di una malinconica ma bella canzone, nella quale l’interprete esprime tutto il suo dolore per via della fine della relazione con la donna che amava e che continua ad amare: «Se ti sei mai innamorato, potrai ritrovarti nel testo di questa canzone ma se non ti è mai capitato, sappi invece che questo brano ti farà provare ciò che significa esserlo!» ha detto il cantante.

Per vedere il video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Brooklyn In The Summer testo e traduzione – Aloe Blacc (Download – Remixes)

[Verse 1]

Remember we sat in the cold, with no money in Montreal

Underneath that waterfall, nobody else ever saw

I packed up everything except those memories

That only I can see, and can’t get rid of

I still remember the first, your body hit every nerve

Used to wake up in my shirt, that’s the one I had to burn

Trying not to stare, but you are everywhere

You’re everywhere that I’ve ever known

[Strofa 1]

Ricordo che ci siamo seduti al freddo, senza soldi a Montreal

Sotto quella cascata, che nessun altro aveva mai visto

Ho dimenticato tutto ad eccezione di quei ricordi

Che solo io posso vedere, e non riesco a liberarmene

Ricordo ancora la prima volta, il tuo corpo colpiva ogni nervo

Si svegliava nella mia camicia, che è quella che ho dovuto bruciare

Cerco di non guardare, ma tu sei ovunque

Sei in ogni posto che io abbia mai conosciuto

[Chorus]

You feel like Brooklyn in the summer

Been hiding, half awake for so long

And it’s the subtleties that, only you’ve ever seen

Bringing the mess of me back together

You feel like Brooklyn in the summer

Been stumbling, half awake for so long

Gotta forget that feeling, give into something real

I’ve got, I’ve gotta let you go

Gotta let you go





[Ritornello]

Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate

Ti stai nascondendo, mezza sveglia da tanto tempo

E sono le sottigliezze che solo tu hai mai visto

Che fanno tornare il disordine in me

Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate

Sei inciampata, mezza sveglia per così tanto tempo

Bisogna dimenticare quella sensazione, andare su qualcosa di reale

Devo, devo lasciarti andare

Devo lasciarti andare

[Verse 2]

This morning I walked to the train, just like you did every day

Everyone else is the same, I wonder if you’re the same?

And do you lay your head in someone else’s bed

To help you bury it? Just like you always did

And now you’re in all of my words, only way I can return

Memories fade in reverse, but you will always be heard

Wherever I can sing, you’ll be right there with me

In ghosts and melodies that only I can see

[Strofa 2]

Stamattina sono andato sul treno, proprio come facevi tu ogni giorno

Tutte le altre sono uguali, mi chiedo se sei sempre la stessa

E metti la testa nel letto di qualcun altro

Per aiutarti a seppellirlo? Proprio come hai sempre fatto

E ora sei in tutte le mie parole, l’unico modo in cui posso tornare

I ricordi svaniscono al contrario, ma sarai sempre ascoltata

Ovunque io canterò, sarai lì al mio fianco

Nei fantasmi e nelle melodie che solo io posso vedere





[Chorus]

You feel like Brooklyn in the summer

Been hiding, half awake for so long

And it’s the subtleties that, only you’ve ever seen

Bringing the mess of me back together

You feel like Brooklyn in the summer

Been stumbling, half awake for so long

Gotta forget that feeling, give into something real

I’ve got, I’ve gotta let you go

Gotta let you go

[Ritornello]

Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate

Ti stai nascondendo, mezza sveglia da tanto tempo

E sono le sottigliezze che solo tu hai mai visto

Che fanno tornare il disordine in me

Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate

Sei inciampata, mezza sveglia per così tanto tempo

Bisogna dimenticare quella sensazione, andare su qualcosa di reale

Devo, devo lasciarti andare

Devo lasciarti andare

[Bridge]

But maybe I’m not really ready to give up you

Because nobody ever mattered to me like you do

Because you’re so appealing, I caught that feeling

And touch the ceiling, ooh

I wish I could describe it but words just ain’t enough

And nothing that I could say would ever measure up

But what I can’t stand is you’re outta my hands

And I’m outta your plans, ooh

[Ponte]

Ma forse non sono davvero pronto per rinunciare a te

Perché nessuno contava per me come te

Perché sei così attraente, ho percepito quella sensazione

E toccato il soffitto, ooh

Vorrei riuscire a descriverle ma le parole non bastano

E nulla di ciò che io possa dire sarebbe all’altezza

Ma quello che non posso sopportare è che sei fuori dalla mia portata

E che sono fuori dai tuoi progetti, ooh

[Chorus]

You feel like Brooklyn in the summer

Been hiding, half awake for so long

And it’s the subtleties that, only you’ve ever seen

Bringing the mess of me back together

You feel like Brooklyn in the summer

Been stumbling, half awake for so long

Gotta forget that feeling, give into something real

I’ve got, I’ve gotta let you go

Gotta let you go

[Ritornello]

Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate

Ti stai nascondendo, mezza sveglia da tanto tempo

E sono le sottigliezze che solo tu hai mai visto

Che fanno tornare il disordine in me

Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate

Sei inciampata, mezza sveglia per così tanto tempo

Bisogna dimenticare quella sensazione, andare su qualcosa di reale

Devo, devo lasciarti andare

Devo lasciarti andare







