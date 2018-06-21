Aloe Blacc – Brooklyn In The Summer: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remixes del nuovo singolo

Il cantautore e musicista statunitense Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III, in arte Aloe Blacc, vi presenta il nuovo singolo Brooklyn In The Summer, rilasciato l’11 maggio 2018 e trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal successivo 22 giugno.
Il brano è anche disponibile nelle versioni Grand Scheme Mix e Unplugged, mentre dall’8 giugno è possibile ascoltare i seguenti remixes: Steve Smart Remix, Rooftop Mix By Aloe Blacc e Stoop Mix By Eliot Bohr.
Conosciuto dalle nsotre parti per i singoli certificati Oro “I Need a Dollar” e “The Man”, Aloe Blacc torna nelle radio italiane con questo pezzo, che anticipa il rilascio del quarto album in studio di prossima uscita.
Si tratta di una malinconica ma bella canzone, nella quale l’interprete esprime tutto il suo dolore per via della fine della relazione con la donna che amava e che continua ad amare: «Se ti sei mai innamorato, potrai ritrovarti nel testo di questa canzone ma se non ti è mai capitato, sappi invece che questo brano ti farà provare ciò che significa esserlo!» ha detto il cantante.
Per vedere il video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Brooklyn In The Summer testo e traduzione – Aloe Blacc (Download – Remixes)
[Verse 1]
Remember we sat in the cold, with no money in Montreal
Underneath that waterfall, nobody else ever saw
I packed up everything except those memories
That only I can see, and can’t get rid of
I still remember the first, your body hit every nerve
Used to wake up in my shirt, that’s the one I had to burn
Trying not to stare, but you are everywhere
You’re everywhere that I’ve ever known
[Strofa 1]
Ricordo che ci siamo seduti al freddo, senza soldi a Montreal
Sotto quella cascata, che nessun altro aveva mai visto
Ho dimenticato tutto ad eccezione di quei ricordi
Che solo io posso vedere, e non riesco a liberarmene
Ricordo ancora la prima volta, il tuo corpo colpiva ogni nervo
Si svegliava nella mia camicia, che è quella che ho dovuto bruciare
Cerco di non guardare, ma tu sei ovunque
Sei in ogni posto che io abbia mai conosciuto
[Chorus]
You feel like Brooklyn in the summer
Been hiding, half awake for so long
And it’s the subtleties that, only you’ve ever seen
Bringing the mess of me back together
You feel like Brooklyn in the summer
Been stumbling, half awake for so long
Gotta forget that feeling, give into something real
I’ve got, I’ve gotta let you go
Gotta let you go
[Ritornello]
Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate
Ti stai nascondendo, mezza sveglia da tanto tempo
E sono le sottigliezze che solo tu hai mai visto
Che fanno tornare il disordine in me
Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate
Sei inciampata, mezza sveglia per così tanto tempo
Bisogna dimenticare quella sensazione, andare su qualcosa di reale
Devo, devo lasciarti andare
Devo lasciarti andare
[Verse 2]
This morning I walked to the train, just like you did every day
Everyone else is the same, I wonder if you’re the same?
And do you lay your head in someone else’s bed
To help you bury it? Just like you always did
And now you’re in all of my words, only way I can return
Memories fade in reverse, but you will always be heard
Wherever I can sing, you’ll be right there with me
In ghosts and melodies that only I can see
[Strofa 2]
Stamattina sono andato sul treno, proprio come facevi tu ogni giorno
Tutte le altre sono uguali, mi chiedo se sei sempre la stessa
E metti la testa nel letto di qualcun altro
Per aiutarti a seppellirlo? Proprio come hai sempre fatto
E ora sei in tutte le mie parole, l’unico modo in cui posso tornare
I ricordi svaniscono al contrario, ma sarai sempre ascoltata
Ovunque io canterò, sarai lì al mio fianco
Nei fantasmi e nelle melodie che solo io posso vedere
[Chorus]
You feel like Brooklyn in the summer
Been hiding, half awake for so long
And it’s the subtleties that, only you’ve ever seen
Bringing the mess of me back together
You feel like Brooklyn in the summer
Been stumbling, half awake for so long
Gotta forget that feeling, give into something real
I’ve got, I’ve gotta let you go
Gotta let you go
[Ritornello]
Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate
Ti stai nascondendo, mezza sveglia da tanto tempo
E sono le sottigliezze che solo tu hai mai visto
Che fanno tornare il disordine in me
Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate
Sei inciampata, mezza sveglia per così tanto tempo
Bisogna dimenticare quella sensazione, andare su qualcosa di reale
Devo, devo lasciarti andare
Devo lasciarti andare
[Bridge]
But maybe I’m not really ready to give up you
Because nobody ever mattered to me like you do
Because you’re so appealing, I caught that feeling
And touch the ceiling, ooh
I wish I could describe it but words just ain’t enough
And nothing that I could say would ever measure up
But what I can’t stand is you’re outta my hands
And I’m outta your plans, ooh
[Ponte]
Ma forse non sono davvero pronto per rinunciare a te
Perché nessuno contava per me come te
Perché sei così attraente, ho percepito quella sensazione
E toccato il soffitto, ooh
Vorrei riuscire a descriverle ma le parole non bastano
E nulla di ciò che io possa dire sarebbe all’altezza
Ma quello che non posso sopportare è che sei fuori dalla mia portata
E che sono fuori dai tuoi progetti, ooh
[Chorus]
You feel like Brooklyn in the summer
Been hiding, half awake for so long
And it’s the subtleties that, only you’ve ever seen
Bringing the mess of me back together
You feel like Brooklyn in the summer
Been stumbling, half awake for so long
Gotta forget that feeling, give into something real
I’ve got, I’ve gotta let you go
Gotta let you go
[Ritornello]
Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate
Ti stai nascondendo, mezza sveglia da tanto tempo
E sono le sottigliezze che solo tu hai mai visto
Che fanno tornare il disordine in me
Ti senti come Brooklyn in estate
Sei inciampata, mezza sveglia per così tanto tempo
Bisogna dimenticare quella sensazione, andare su qualcosa di reale
Devo, devo lasciarti andare
Devo lasciarti andare
