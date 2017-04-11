Alma e il singolo Dye My Hair: video, testo e traduzione







La giovane cantautrice finlandese Alma, nella sua ancor breve carriera ha all’attivo tre singoli, nello specifico Karma, Dye My Hair e Chasing Highs.

I primi due sono estratti dall’EP Dye My Hair (audio su Spotify), mini-disco contenente 4 tracks, pubblicato lo scorso 28 ottobre.

In quest’articolo si parla ovviamente della canzone omonima, un orecchiabile pezzo in cui la cantante parla del rapporto con la sua dolce metà, dicendo che non c’è cosa che non farebbe per questa persona, per la quale nutre un amore puro e incondizionato, forse non proprio reciproco.

Per accedere al video ufficiale cliccate sull'immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Dye My Hair – Alma – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Non sono quel tipo di ragazza

Che non si fa ascoltare

Che sceglie attentamente le parole, oh no

Non sono quel genere di ragazza

Che si fa facilmente male

Non ci sono proiettili che trafiggono i miei occhi chiusi

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te

Cerco di girare la tua testa (forse intende “attirare la sua attenzione”)

Di ridere per battute che non capisco

C’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te

Quello che provo per te

Non c’è una cosa che non farei

[Ritornello]

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli

Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro

Non ti sbarazzerai di me

Non c’è nulla che non farei

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli

Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro

Non ti sbarazzerai di me

Non c’è nulla che non farei

[Verso 2]

Non comprarmi belle cose

Non offrirmi da bere

Pago per i miei peccati (o “pago per conto mio”), oh yeah

Mi hanno insegnato ad essere libera

Ho la mia indipendenza

Perché sono così debole?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perché c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con tete

Cerco di attirare la tua attenzione

Di ridere per battute che non capisco

C’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te

Quello che che provo per te

Non c’è una cosa che non farei

[Ritornello]

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli

Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro

Non ti sbarazzerai di me

Non c’è nulla che non farei

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli

Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro

Non ti sbarazzerai di me

Non c’è nulla che non farei

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli

Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro

Come potrei rifiutare?

Non c’è nulla che non farei

[Ponte]

Ma c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te

Con te, con te

Ma c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te

Quello che che provo per te

Non c’è una cosa che non farei

[Ritornello]

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli

Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro

Non ti sbarazzerai di me

Non c’è nulla che non farei

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli

Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro

Come potrei rifiutare?

Non c’è nulla che non farei

Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te

Alma – Dye My Hair testo

[Verse 1]

I’m not that kinda girl

To keep my voice unheard

To carefully pick words, oh no

I’m not that kinda girl

To easily get hurt

No bullets pierce my eyes shut

[Pre-Chorus]

But there’s something in the way I act around you

Tryna turn your head

Laugh at jokes that I don’t get

There is something in the way I act around you

The way I feel about you

Not a thing I wouldn’t do

[Chorus]

I will dye my hair blonde for you

I will dye my hair blonde for you

You got that mad power, the sweet and sour

You won’t cut me loose

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

I will dye my hair blonde for you

I will dye my hair blonde for you

You got that mad power, the sweet and sour

You won’t cut me loose

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

[Verse 2]

Don’t buy me fancy things

Don’t buy me any drinks

I pay for my own sins (or “for my own self”), oh yeah

I was raised to be free

Got my independency

Why do I get so weak?

[Pre-Chorus]

Cause there’s something in the way I act around you

Tryna turn your head

Laugh at jokes that I don’t get

There is something in the way I act around you

The way I feel about you

Not a thing I wouldn’t do

[Chorus]

I will dye my hair blonde for you

I will dye my hair blonde for you

You got that mad power, the sweet and sour

You won’t cut me loose

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

I will dye my hair blonde for you

I will dye my hair blonde for you

You got that mad power, the sweet and sour

You won’t cut me loose

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

I will dye my hair blonde for you

I will dye my hair blonde for you

You got that mad power, the sweet and sour

So how could I refuse?

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

[Bridge]

But there’s something in the way I act around you

Around you, around you

But there’s something in the way I act around you

The way I feel about you

Not a thing I wouldn’t do

[Chorus]

I will dye my hair blonde for you

I will dye my hair blonde for you

You got that mad power, the sweet and sour

You won’t cut me loose

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

I will dye my hair blonde for you

I will dye my hair blonde for you

You got that mad power, the sweet and sour

So how could I refuse?

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

I will dye my hair blonde for you

















