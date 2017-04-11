Alma e il singolo Dye My Hair: video, testo e traduzione

La giovane cantautrice finlandese Alma, nella sua ancor breve carriera ha all’attivo tre singoli, nello specifico Karma, Dye My Hair e Chasing Highs.
I primi due sono estratti dall’EP Dye My Hair (audio su Spotify), mini-disco contenente 4 tracks, pubblicato lo scorso 28 ottobre.
In quest’articolo si parla ovviamente della canzone omonima, un orecchiabile pezzo in cui la cantante parla del rapporto con la sua dolce metà, dicendo che non c’è cosa che non farebbe per questa persona, per la quale nutre un amore puro e incondizionato, forse non proprio reciproco.
Per accedere al video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Dye My Hair – Alma – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Non sono quel tipo di ragazza
Che non si fa ascoltare
Che sceglie attentamente le parole, oh no
Non sono quel genere di ragazza
Che si fa facilmente male
Non ci sono proiettili che trafiggono i miei occhi chiusi
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te
Cerco di girare la tua testa (forse intende “attirare la sua attenzione”)
Di ridere per battute che non capisco
C’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te
Quello che provo per te
Non c’è una cosa che non farei
[Ritornello]
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli
Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro
Non ti sbarazzerai di me
Non c’è nulla che non farei
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli
Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro
Non ti sbarazzerai di me
Non c’è nulla che non farei
[Verso 2]
Non comprarmi belle cose
Non offrirmi da bere
Pago per i miei peccati (o “pago per conto mio”), oh yeah
Mi hanno insegnato ad essere libera
Ho la mia indipendenza
Perché sono così debole?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perché c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con tete
Cerco di attirare la tua attenzione
Di ridere per battute che non capisco
C’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te
Quello che che provo per te
Non c’è una cosa che non farei
[Ritornello]
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli
Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro
Non ti sbarazzerai di me
Non c’è nulla che non farei
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli
Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro
Non ti sbarazzerai di me
Non c’è nulla che non farei
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli
Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro
Come potrei rifiutare?
Non c’è nulla che non farei
[Ponte]
Ma c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te
Con te, con te
Ma c’è qualcosa nel mio modo di comportarmi con te
Quello che che provo per te
Non c’è una cosa che non farei
[Ritornello]
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli
Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro
Non ti sbarazzerai di me
Non c’è nulla che non farei
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Per te tingerò di biondo i capelli
Hai quel pazzo potere, il dolce e amaro
Come potrei rifiutare?
Non c’è nulla che non farei
Tingerò i capelli di biondo per te
Alma – Dye My Hair testo
[Verse 1]
I’m not that kinda girl
To keep my voice unheard
To carefully pick words, oh no
I’m not that kinda girl
To easily get hurt
No bullets pierce my eyes shut
[Pre-Chorus]
But there’s something in the way I act around you
Tryna turn your head
Laugh at jokes that I don’t get
There is something in the way I act around you
The way I feel about you
Not a thing I wouldn’t do
[Chorus]
I will dye my hair blonde for you
I will dye my hair blonde for you
You got that mad power, the sweet and sour
You won’t cut me loose
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
I will dye my hair blonde for you
I will dye my hair blonde for you
You got that mad power, the sweet and sour
You won’t cut me loose
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
[Verse 2]
Don’t buy me fancy things
Don’t buy me any drinks
I pay for my own sins (or “for my own self”), oh yeah
I was raised to be free
Got my independency
Why do I get so weak?
[Pre-Chorus]
Cause there’s something in the way I act around you
Tryna turn your head
Laugh at jokes that I don’t get
There is something in the way I act around you
The way I feel about you
Not a thing I wouldn’t do
[Chorus]
I will dye my hair blonde for you
I will dye my hair blonde for you
You got that mad power, the sweet and sour
You won’t cut me loose
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
I will dye my hair blonde for you
I will dye my hair blonde for you
You got that mad power, the sweet and sour
You won’t cut me loose
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
I will dye my hair blonde for you
I will dye my hair blonde for you
You got that mad power, the sweet and sour
So how could I refuse?
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
[Bridge]
But there’s something in the way I act around you
Around you, around you
But there’s something in the way I act around you
The way I feel about you
Not a thing I wouldn’t do
[Chorus]
I will dye my hair blonde for you
I will dye my hair blonde for you
You got that mad power, the sweet and sour
You won’t cut me loose
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
I will dye my hair blonde for you
I will dye my hair blonde for you
You got that mad power, the sweet and sour
So how could I refuse?
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
I will dye my hair blonde for you