Alma: guarda il video di Chasing Highs + testo e traduzione

Alma-Sofia Miettinen, in arte Alma, è una cantante e autrice finlandese classe 1996 e Chasing Highs è il suo nuovo singolo, rilasciato lo scorso 23 marzo.
Dopo il successo del precedente “Die My Hair” (video), un pezzo da milioni e milioni di streams su Spotify, e di quello sulle note della hit di Felix Jaehn “Bonfire”, la giovane cantautrice (definita dal The Guardian come “Una Beth Ditto tropical house”) che nella sua ancor breve carriera ha vinto 2 Grammy finlandesi (EMMA Awards) come “Best Newcomer” e “Best Export”, ci presenta la sua nuovissima canzone.
Si tratta di un orecchiabile ed ironico brano, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale da venerdì 7 aprile 2017.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Thomas Trails ed è possibile vederlo nel canale Youtube dell’artista cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Prima però volevo annunciare a coloro i quali piace questa cantante, che il 18 giugno Alma sarà in concerto nella penisola insieme a Justin Bieber sul palco degli I-DAYS di Monza.
Alma – Chasing Highs traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Le due del mattino, sto sbiadendo nell’oscurità
Come galleggiare nell’oceano
La gente ha bisogno del veleno
Le tre del mattino, mi hai appena toccato la mano
Facendomi deconcentrare
Quasi non me ne accorgevo
[Pre-Ritornello]
E’ meglio sapere cosa fare
Chi sarà il primo a fare il primo passo?
Voglio avvicinarmi a te
(Voglio avvicinarmi a te)
E ‘meglio sapere ciò che fare
Chi sarà il primo a fare il primo passo?
Voglio avvicinarmi a te
[Ritornello]
Stavo inseguendo lo sballo (o “i picchi”)
Poi ho trovato te
Lo stiamo facendo al rallentatore
Lo stiamo facendo al rallentatore
Stavo inseguendo lo sballo
Poi ho trovato te
Ti stai avvicinando al rallentatore
[Post-Ritornello]
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sballo
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sba-sballo
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sballo
Ti stai avvicinando al rallentatore
[Verso 2]
Le quattro del mattino, ti ho quasi toccato
Annegando nei rumori
Tra le voci
Le cinque del mattino, c’è qualcosa di più
Ho beccato la fortuna che mi hai dato
Fasi confuse
[Pre-Ritornello]
E’ meglio sapere cosa fare
Chi sarà il primo a fare il primo passo?
Voglio avvicinarmi a te
(Voglio avvicinarmi a te)
E ‘meglio sapere ciò che fare
Chi sarà il primo a fare il primo passo?
Voglio avvicinarmi a te
[Ritornello]
Stavo inseguendo lo sballo
Poi ho trovato te
Lo stiamo facendo al rallentatore
Lo stiamo facendo al rallentatore
Stavo inseguendo lo sballo
Poi ho trovato te
Ti stai avvicinando al rallentatore
[Post-Ritornello]
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sballo
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sba-sballo
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sballo
Ti stai avvicinando al rallentatore
[Ponte]
Ho smesso di contare le ore
La distanza tra noi è sempre più ridotta
Sto perdendo le forze
Sto cadendo sempre più in alto con te
[Ritornello]
Stavo inseguendo lo sballo
Poi ho trovato te
Lo stiamo facendo al rallentatore
Lo stiamo facendo al rallentatore
Stavo inseguendo lo sballo
Poi ho trovato te
Ti stai avvicinando al rallentatore
[Post-Ritornello]
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sballo (Oh sì, oh yeah)
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sba-sballo (sto inseguendo, sto inseguendo)
Sto inseguendo lo sba-sba-sba-sballo (Oh sì, oh yeah)
Ti stai avvicinando al rallentatore
Chasing Highs – alma – Testo
[Verse 1]
2 AM, I’m fading in the dark
Like floating in the ocean
People need the poison
3 AM, you just touched my hand
And made me lose my focus
I almost didn’t notice
[Pre-Chorus]
And I better know what to do
Who’s gonna be the first one to move?
I wanna get closer to you
(I wanna get closer to you)
And I better know what to do
Who’s gonna be the first one to move?
I wanna get closer to you
[Chorus]
I was chasing highs
Then I found you
We’re doing it in slow motion
We’re doing it in slow motion
I was chasing highs
Then I found you
You are getting closer in slow motion
[Post-Chorus]
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-highs
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-hi-highs
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-highs
You are getting closer in slow motion
[Verse 2]
4 AM, almost touching you
Drowning at the noises
In between the voices
5 AM, there is something more
I caught the luck you gave me
Phases going hazy
[Pre-Chorus]
And I better know what to do
Who’s gonna be the first one to move?
I wanna get closer to you
(I wanna get closer to you)
And I better know what to do
Who’s gonna be the first one to move?
I wanna get closer to you
[Chorus]
I was chasing highs
Then I found you
We’re doing it in slow motion
We’re doing it in slow motion
I was chasing highs
Then I found you
You are getting closer in slow motion
[Post-Chorus]
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-highs
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-hi-highs
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-highs
You are getting closer in slow motion
[Bridge]
I stopped counting the hours
Space between us getting smaller and smaller
I’m losing the powers
I’m falling higher and higher with you
[Chorus]
I was chasing highs
Then I found you
We’re doing it in slow motion
We’re doing it in slow motion
I was chasing highs
Then I found you
You are getting closer in slow motion
[Post-Chorus]
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-highs (ooh yeah, ooh yeah)
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-hi-highs (I’m chasing, I’m chasing)
I’m chasing hi-hi-hi-highs (ooh yeah, ooh yeah)
You are getting closer in slow motion