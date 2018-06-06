Alle Farben & Rhodes – H.O.L.Y.: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Lo scorso 23 marzo, il dj e produttore berlinese Alle Farben ha rilasciato via Time Records il nuovo singolo H.O.L.Y., rifacimento della canzone di successo del 2016 dei Florida Georgia Line, scritta da Busbee, Nate Cyphert e William Wiik Larsen.

Per l’occasione, il produttore classe 1985, che in carriera vanta oltre un milione di dischi venduti, con un Disco di Diamante, otto di Platino e due d’Oro, ha ingaggiato come vocal il cantautore inglese Rhodes.

Holy è una canzone ideale per la prossima estate, caratterizzata da bellissime parole dedicate alla persona di cui si è innamorati, che gli artisti vedono come una sorta di angelo sceso in terra.

E’ sicuramente niente male questo rifacimento dell’hit maker Frans Zimmer, in arte Alle Farben, un bel pezzo accompagnato dal lyric video che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.

Holy testo e traduzione – Alle Farben & Rhodes (Download)

[Verse 1]

When the sun had left and the winter came

And the sky thawed to only bring the rain

I sat in darkness, all brokenhearted

I couldn’t find a day I didn’t feel alone

I never meant to cry, started losing hope

Somehow baby, you broke through and saved me

[Strofa 1]

Quando il sole se ne va e l’inverno arriva

E il cielo si scioglie (o “scongela”) per portare solo pioggia

Me ne resto nell’oscurità, con tutto il cuore a pezzi

Non riesco a trovare un giorno in cui non mi sento solo

Non volevo piangere, ho iniziato a perdere la speranza

In qualche modo baby, sei arrivata e mi hai salvato

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re an angel, tell me you’re never leaving

‘Cause you’re the first thing I know I can believe in

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sei un angelo, dimmi che non te ne andrai mai

Perché so che sei la prima cosa in cui posso credere

[Chorus]

You’re holy, holy, holy, holy

I’m high on loving you

High on loving you

You’re holy, holy, holy, holy

I’m high on loving you

High on loving you





[Ritornello]

Sei santa, santa, santa, santa

Sono strafatto di amore per te

Strafatto di amore per te

Sei santa, santa, santa, santa

Sono strafatto di amore per te

Strafatto di amore per te

[Verse 2]

You made the brightest days from the darkest nights

You’re the river bank where I was baptized

Cleansed from the demons that were killing my freedom

And lay you down, give me to ya

Get you singing babe, hallelujah

We’ll be touching, we’ll be touching heaven

[Strofa 2]

Hai fatto splendere la luce del sole nelle notti più oscure

Sei la riva del fiume in cui sono stato battezzato

Mi ha purificato dai demoni che stavano uccidendo la mia libertà

E stenditi, concediti a me

Ti farò cantare, alleluia

Toccheremo, toccheremo il cielo

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re an angel, tell me you’re never leaving

‘Cause you’re the first thing I know I can believe in





[Pre-Ritornello]

Sei un angelo, dimmi che non te ne andrai mai

Perché so che sei la prima cosa in cui posso credere

[Chorus]

You’re holy, holy, holy, holy

I’m high on loving you

High on loving you

You’re holy, holy, holy, holy

I’m high on loving you

High on loving you

[Ritornello]

Sei santa, santa, santa, santa

Sono strafatto di amore per te

Strafatto di amore per te

Sei santa, santa, santa, santa

Sono strafatto di amore per te

Strafatto di amore per te

[Bridge]

I don’t need the stars ‘cause you shine through me

Like fire in my veins, you’re my ecstasy

You’re my ecstasy

[Ponte]

Non ho bisogno delle stelle perché brilli attraverso me

Come il fuoco nelle vene, sei la mia estasi

Sei la mia estasi

[Chorus]

You’re holy, holy, holy, holy

I’m high on loving you

High on loving you

You’re holy, holy, holy, holy

I’m high on loving you

High on loving you

You’re holy, holy, holy, holy

I’m high on loving you

High on loving you

[Ritornello]

Sei santa, santa, santa, santa

Sono strafatto di amore per te

Strafatto di amore per te

Sei santa, santa, santa, santa

Sono strafatto di amore per te

Strafatto di amore per te

Sei santa, santa, santa, santa

Sono strafatto di amore per te

Strafatto di amore per te



