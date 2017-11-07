All Time Low: guarda il video di Good Times (con testo e traduzione)

Good Times è il secondo singolo degli All Time Low estratto dal settimo studio album Last Young Renegade, uscito lo scorso 2 giugno.
La nuova canzone della rock band statunitense è stata firmata da Alex Gaskarth, Dan Book e Andrew Goldsteinm, con produzione di Book & Goldstein.
Come si evince dal titolo, nell’orecchiabile brano, il primo scritto per il disco, che ha ispirato l’atmosfera e il tono dell’intero album, si parla di bei tempi, quelli in cui si è adolescenti e spensierati.
E’ questo il significato in pillole della traccia, accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da PTracy, disponibile dal 1° novembre.
All Time Low – Good Times traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Su una linea di confine (o “su una faglia”), a notte fonda
Sotto le stelle ci sentivamo vivi
E cantare verso il cielo ci sembrava giusto
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Mentre i teppistelli scatenavano risse
Con gli skate sotto le luci della città
Ricordo le risate che ci facevamo fino alle lacrime agli occhi
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
[Ritornello]
Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino
Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento
E ti prenderò sulla parola
E andare avanti
Odio gli addii
Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
[Versetto 2]
Eravamo a mani nude, bocca chiusa
Dito medio all’insù, egocentrici
Menefreghisti, ma non ci dispiaceva
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Con i ragazzi vestiti di nero a fumare sigarette
Andando dietro a ragazze che non conoscevano ancora l’amore
Come il falò sotto la luna che scendeva
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
[Ritornello]
Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino
Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento
E ti prenderò sulla parola
E andare avanti
Odio gli addii
Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
[Ponte]
Quando abbiamo riso
Quando abbiamo pianto
Quelli si che erano bei tempi
Eravamo i padroni delle notti
Nascosti
Persi nel tempo
Ho trovato il coraggio
Di dire che
[Ritornello]
Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino
Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento
E ti prenderò sulla parola
E andare avanti
Odio gli addii
Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino
Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento
E ti prenderò sulla parola
E andare avanti
Odio gli addii
Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Non dimenticherò i bei tempi
Good Times testo
[Verse 1]
On a fault line, late night
Underneath the stars we came alive
And singing to the sky just felt right
I won’t forget the good times
While the punks started picking fights
With the skater kids under city lights
Remember how we laughed ‘til we cried
I won’t forget the good times
[Chorus]
I never want to leave this sunset town
But one day the time may come
And I’ll take you at your word
And carry on
I’ll hate the goodbye
But I won’t forget the good times
I won’t forget the good times
[Verse 2]
We were bare-knuckled, tight lip
Middle fingers up, ego trip
Devil may care but we didn’t mind
I won’t forget the good times
With the boys in black smoking cigarettes
Chasing girls who didn’t know love yet
As the bonfire moon came down
I won’t forget the good times
[Chorus]
I never want to leave this sunset town
But one day the time may come
And I’ll take you at your word
And carry on
I’ll hate the goodbye
But I won’t forget the good times
I won’t forget the good times
[Bridge]
When we laughed
When we cried
Those were the days
We owned the nights
Locked away
Lost in time
I found the nerve
To say that
[Chorus]
I never want to leave this sunset town
But one day the time may come
And I’ll take you at your word
And carry on
I’ll hate the goodbye
But I won’t forget the good times
I won’t forget the good times
I never want to leave this sunset town
But one day the time may come
And I’ll take you at your word
And carry on
I’ll hate the goodbye
But I won’t forget the good times
I won’t forget the good times