All Time Low: guarda il video di Good Times (con testo e traduzione)







Good Times è il secondo singolo degli All Time Low estratto dal settimo studio album Last Young Renegade, uscito lo scorso 2 giugno.

La nuova canzone della rock band statunitense è stata firmata da Alex Gaskarth, Dan Book e Andrew Goldsteinm, con produzione di Book & Goldstein.





Come si evince dal titolo, nell’orecchiabile brano, il primo scritto per il disco, che ha ispirato l’atmosfera e il tono dell’intero album, si parla di bei tempi, quelli in cui si è adolescenti e spensierati.

E’ questo il significato in pillole della traccia, accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da PTracy, disponibile dal 1° novembre.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine in basso, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

All Time Low – Good Times traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Su una linea di confine (o “su una faglia”), a notte fonda

Sotto le stelle ci sentivamo vivi

E cantare verso il cielo ci sembrava giusto

Non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Mentre i teppistelli scatenavano risse

Con gli skate sotto le luci della città

Ricordo le risate che ci facevamo fino alle lacrime agli occhi

Non dimenticherò i bei tempi

[Ritornello]

Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino

Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento

E ti prenderò sulla parola

E andare avanti

Odio gli addii

Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Non dimenticherò i bei tempi

[Versetto 2]

Eravamo a mani nude, bocca chiusa

Dito medio all’insù, egocentrici

Menefreghisti, ma non ci dispiaceva

Non dimenticherò nuovecanzoni.com i bei tempi

Con i ragazzi vestiti di nero a fumare sigarette

Andando dietro a ragazze che non conoscevano ancora l’amore

Come il falò sotto la luna che scendeva

Non dimenticherò i bei tempi

[Ritornello]

Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino

Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento

E ti prenderò sulla parola

E andare avanti

Odio gli addii

Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Link sponsorizzati









[Ponte]

Quando abbiamo riso

Quando abbiamo pianto

Quelli si che erano bei tempi

Eravamo i padroni delle notti

Nascosti

Persi nel tempo

Ho trovato il coraggio

Di dire che

[Ritornello]

Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino

Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento

E ti prenderò sulla parola

E andare avanti

Odio gli addii

Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Non vorrei mai lasciare questo tramonto cittadino

Ma potrebbe arrivare il momento

E ti prenderò sulla parola

E andare avanti

Odio gli addii

Ma non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Non dimenticherò i bei tempi

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Good Times testo

[Verse 1]

On a fault line, late night

Underneath the stars we came alive

And singing to the sky just felt right

I won’t forget the good times

While the punks started picking fights

With the skater kids under city lights

Remember how we laughed ‘til we cried

I won’t forget the good times

[Chorus]

I never want to leave this sunset town

But one day the time may come

And I’ll take you at your word

And carry on

I’ll hate the goodbye

But I won’t forget the good times

I won’t forget the good times

[Verse 2]

We were bare-knuckled, tight lip

Middle fingers up, ego trip

Devil may care but we didn’t mind

I won’t forget the good times

With the boys in black smoking cigarettes

Chasing girls who didn’t know love yet

As the bonfire moon came down

I won’t forget the good times

[Chorus]

I never want to leave this sunset town

But one day the time may come

And I’ll take you at your word

And carry on

I’ll hate the goodbye

But I won’t forget the good times

I won’t forget the good times

[Bridge]

When we laughed

When we cried

Those were the days

We owned the nights

Locked away

Lost in time

I found the nerve

To say that

[Chorus]

I never want to leave this sunset town

But one day the time may come

And I’ll take you at your word

And carry on

I’ll hate the goodbye

But I won’t forget the good times

I won’t forget the good times

I never want to leave this sunset town

But one day the time may come

And I’ll take you at your word

And carry on

I’ll hate the goodbye

But I won’t forget the good times

I won’t forget the good times

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi