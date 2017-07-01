Alexandra Stan: guarda il video di Boy Oh Boy + traduzione del testo

Dal 30 giugno 2017 è disponibile nelle principali piattaforme streaming e nei negozi digitali il nuovo atteso singolo di Alexandra Stan battezzato Boy Oh Boy.
La bella e brava cantautrice rumena è tornata con questa nuova canzone, scritta con la collaborazione Marius Mirica & Andy Grasu.
E’ a mio parere niente male questa Boy Oh Boy, un brano accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Bogdan Paun per NGM Creative.
E’ possibile accedere al filmato direttamente nel canale Youtube della Stan cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Alexandra Stan – Boy Oh Boy traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello] (x2)
Ragazzo, oh ragazzo
Dimmi che mi ami
Perché non, non ti fai mai vedere?
Perché sei crudele? Continui a spezzarmi il cuore
[Gancio] (x2)
Perché mi hai fatto andare giù?
Vino il mio corpo, si muove lentamente
Agito i miei capelli, i miei i miei capelli
I miei, i miei apelli, i miei i miei i miei capelli
[Strofa]
Come l’aria che respiro, tu sei ciò di cui ho bisogno
Come l’aria triste (o “blu”), mi vuoi solo per te
Come l’aria che respiro, tu sei ciò di cui ho bisogno
Come l’aria triste, mi vuoi solo per te
Tu, tu, tu, yeah, eh, mi vuoi solo per te
Tu, tu, tu, sì, ragazzo, mi fai esplodere il cervello
[Coro]
[Ritornello] (x2)
Ragazzo, oh ragazzo
Dimmi che mi ami
Perché non, non ti fai mai vedere?
Perché sei crudele? Continui a spezzarmi il cuore
Ragazzo, tu mi fai esplodere il cervello
[Gancio] (x2)
Perché mi hai fatto andare giù?
Vino il mio corpo, si muove lentamente
Agito i miei capelli, i miei i miei capelli
I miei, i miei apelli, i miei i miei i miei capelli
[Ponte]
Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me
Il modo in cui mi baci, so che ci tieni
Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui mi tocchi
Il modo in cui mi guardi, so che ti importa
Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me
Il modo in cui mi guardi, so che ci tieni
Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui mi baci
Il modo in cui mi stai amando, so che ti importa
[Breakdown]
Sì, sì, sì, lo so che ti importa
Sì, sì, sì, lo so che ci tieni
Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me
Il modo in cui mi baci, so che ci tieni
Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me
Il modo in cui mi stai amando
[Gancio] (x2)
Perché mi hai fatto andare giù?
Vino il mio corpo, si muove lentamente
Agito i miei capelli, i miei i miei capelli
I miei, i miei apelli, i miei i miei i miei capelli
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Boy Oh Boy – Alexandra Stan testo
[Chorus]
Boy, oh, boy
Tell me that you love me
Why you never, never ever show me?
Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart
Boy, oh, boy
Tell me that you love me
Why you never, never ever show me?
Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart
[Hook]
Why’d you make me going low?
Wine ma body, moving slow
I wave ma hair, ma ma hair
Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair
Why’d you make me going low?
Wine ma body, moving slow
I wave ma hair, ma ma hair
Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair
[Verse]
Like the air that I breathe, you’re the one that I need
Like the air that is blue, you just want me for you
Like the air that I breathe, you’re the one that I need
Like the air that is blue, you just want me for you
You, you, you, yeah, eh, you just want me for you
You, you, you, yeah, boy, you blow my mind
[Chorus]
Boy, oh, boy
Tell me that you love me
Why you never, never ever show me?
Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart
Boy, oh, boy
Tell me that you love me
Why you never, never ever show me?
Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart
Boy, you blow my mind
[Hook]
Why’d you make me going low?
Wine ma body, moving slow
I wave ma hair, ma ma hair
Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair
Why’d you make me going low?
Wine ma body, moving slow
I wave ma hair, ma ma hair
Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair
[Bridge]
The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me
The way you’re kissing me, I know you care
The way you walk on me, the way you’re touching me
The way you look at me, I know you care
The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me
The way you look at me, I know you care
The way you walk on me, the way you’re kissing me
The way you’re loving me, I know you care
[Breakdown]
Yeah, yeah, yeah I know you care
Yeah, yeah, yeah I know you care
The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me
The way you’re kissing me, I know you care
The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me
The way you’re loving me
[Hook]
Why’d you make me going low?
Wine ma body, moving slow
I wave ma hair, ma ma hair
Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair
Why’d you make me going low?
Wine ma body, moving slow
I wave ma hair, ma ma hair
Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair