Alexandra Stan: guarda il video di Boy Oh Boy + traduzione del testo







Dal 30 giugno 2017 è disponibile nelle principali piattaforme streaming e nei negozi digitali il nuovo atteso singolo di Alexandra Stan battezzato Boy Oh Boy.

La bella e brava cantautrice rumena è tornata con questa nuova canzone, scritta con la collaborazione Marius Mirica & Andy Grasu.

E’ a mio parere niente male questa Boy Oh Boy, un brano accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Bogdan Paun per NGM Creative.

E’ possibile accedere al filmato direttamente nel canale Youtube della Stan cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Alexandra Stan – Boy Oh Boy traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello] (x2)

Ragazzo, oh ragazzo

Dimmi che mi ami

Perché non, non ti fai mai vedere?

Perché sei crudele? Continui a spezzarmi il cuore

[Gancio] (x2)

Perché mi hai fatto andare giù?

Vino il mio corpo, si muove lentamente

Agito i miei capelli, i miei i miei capelli

I miei, i miei apelli, i miei i miei i miei capelli

[Strofa]

Come l’aria che respiro, tu sei ciò di cui ho bisogno

Come l’aria triste (o “blu”), mi vuoi solo per te

Come l’aria che respiro, tu sei ciò di cui ho bisogno

Come l’aria triste, mi vuoi solo per te

Tu, tu, tu, yeah, eh, mi vuoi solo per te

Tu, tu, tu, sì, ragazzo, mi fai esplodere il cervello

[Coro]

[Ritornello] (x2)

Ragazzo, oh ragazzo

Dimmi che mi ami

Perché non, non ti fai mai vedere?

Perché sei crudele? Continui a spezzarmi il cuore

Ragazzo, tu mi fai esplodere il cervello

[Gancio] (x2)

Perché mi hai fatto andare giù?

Vino il mio corpo, si muove lentamente

Agito i miei capelli, i miei i miei capelli

I miei, i miei apelli, i miei i miei i miei capelli

[Ponte]

Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me

Il modo in cui mi baci, so che ci tieni

Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui mi tocchi

Il modo in cui mi guardi, so che ti importa

Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me

Il modo in cui mi guardi, so che ci tieni

Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui mi baci

Il modo in cui mi stai amando, so che ti importa

[Breakdown]

Sì, sì, sì, lo so che ti importa

Sì, sì, sì, lo so che ci tieni

Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me

Il modo in cui mi baci, so che ci tieni

Il modo in cui cammini con me, il modo in cui parli con me

Il modo in cui mi stai amando

[Gancio] (x2)

Perché mi hai fatto andare giù?

Vino il mio corpo, si muove lentamente

Agito i miei capelli, i miei i miei capelli

I miei, i miei apelli, i miei i miei i miei capelli

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Link sponsorizzati









Boy Oh Boy – Alexandra Stan testo

[Chorus]

Boy, oh, boy

Tell me that you love me

Why you never, never ever show me?

Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart

Boy, oh, boy

Tell me that you love me

Why you never, never ever show me?

Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart

[Hook]

Why’d you make me going low?

Wine ma body, moving slow

I wave ma hair, ma ma hair

Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair

Why’d you make me going low?

Wine ma body, moving slow

I wave ma hair, ma ma hair

Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair

[Verse]

Like the air that I breathe, you’re the one that I need

Like the air that is blue, you just want me for you

Like the air that I breathe, you’re the one that I need

Like the air that is blue, you just want me for you

You, you, you, yeah, eh, you just want me for you

You, you, you, yeah, boy, you blow my mind

[Chorus]

Boy, oh, boy

Tell me that you love me

Why you never, never ever show me?

Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart

Boy, oh, boy

Tell me that you love me

Why you never, never ever show me?

Why you’re mean? You’re always breakin’ my heart

Boy, you blow my mind

[Hook]

Why’d you make me going low?

Wine ma body, moving slow

I wave ma hair, ma ma hair

Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair

Why’d you make me going low?

Wine ma body, moving slow

I wave ma hair, ma ma hair

Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair

[Bridge]

The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me

The way you’re kissing me, I know you care

The way you walk on me, the way you’re touching me

The way you look at me, I know you care

The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me

The way you look at me, I know you care

The way you walk on me, the way you’re kissing me

The way you’re loving me, I know you care

[Breakdown]

Yeah, yeah, yeah I know you care

Yeah, yeah, yeah I know you care

The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me

The way you’re kissing me, I know you care

The way you walk on me, the way you talk to me

The way you’re loving me

[Hook]

Why’d you make me going low?

Wine ma body, moving slow

I wave ma hair, ma ma hair

Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair

Why’d you make me going low?

Wine ma body, moving slow

I wave ma hair, ma ma hair

Ma ma hair, ma ma ma hair

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi