Alan Walker: guarda il video di “All Falls Down” feat. Noah Cyrus con Digital Farm Animals + testo e traduzione

Si intitola All Falls Down il nuovo singolo del deejay e producer Alan Walker, prodotto insieme al collega britannico Nicholas Gale, aka Digital Farm Animals, ubblicato il 27 ottobre 2017.
Il disc jockey e produttore discografico norvegese classe 1997, vi presenta la nuova produzione, per la quale ha ingaggiato come vocal Noah Cyrus, la sorella della più nota Miley, con voce addizionale di Juliander.
Niente male la nuova canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da Kristian Berg, un interessante filmato girato tra Bosnia ed Erzegovina, Croatia e Montenegro, che potete gustarvi direttamente nel canale Youtube di Walker cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Qui di seguito accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Alan Walker – All Falls Down traduzione
[Strofa 1: Noè Cyrus]
Qual è il trucco? vorrei saperlo
Ho smesso di pensare a tutto quello che avrei potuto fare
E so che mi chiedo anche++++
Tutto quello che serve è uno sguardo e corro subito da te
Hai superato il limite ed è il momento di dirti vai a farti fo*tere
A che serve dirlo quando sai come reagirò?
Pensi di poter tornare indietro, ma cavolo non funziona così
Tu sei la droga di cui sono dipendente, e ti desidero così tanto
Immagino di essere legata a te, e questo è quanto
[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus]
Perché quando tutto crollerà
Quando le cose non vanno per il meglio
Se tra noi non funziona, è il momento di dirci addio
Quando tutto crollerà, quando tutto crollerà
Starò bene, starò bene
Tu sei il farmaco da cui sono dipendente
E ti desidero così tanto, ma starò bene
[Strofa 2: Juliander & Noah Cyrus]
Perché litighiamo? Non lo so
Diciamo quello che fa più male
Oh, cerco di rimanere fredda, ma la prendi sul personale
Tutti questi colpi bassi nuovecanzoni.com
Sono troppo difficili da sopportare, ma non riesco ancora a lasciarti andare
[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus & Juliander]
Perché quando tutto crollerà
Quando le cose non vanno per il meglio
Se tra noi non funziona, è il momento di dirci addio
Quando tutto crollerà, quando tutto crollerà
Starò bene, starò bene
Tu sei il farmaco da cui sono dipendente e ti desidero così tanto
Ma starò bene
[Ponte]
Starò bene-ene-bene, bene-ene-ene
Starò bene-ene-bene, bene-ene-ene
Starò bene-ene-bene, bene-ene-ene
Starò bene-ene-bene, bene
[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus & Juliander, (Noah Cyrus, Juliander)]
Perché quando tutto crollerà
Quando le cose non vanno per il meglio (per il meglio)
Se tra noi non funziona, è il momento di dirci addio
Quando tutto crollerà (Quando tutto, quando tutto)
Quando tutto crollerà (quando tutto crollerà)
Starò bene (bene, bene, bene), starò bene (starò bene)
Tu sei la droga di cui sono dipendente e ti desidero così tanto
Ma starò bene (starò bene), e questo è quanto
All Falls Down testo
[Verse 1: Noah Cyrus]
What’s the trick? I wish I knew
I’m so done with thinking through all the things I could’ve been
And I know you wonder too
All it takes is that one look you do and I run right back to you
You crossed the line and it’s time to say F you
What’s the point in saying that when you know how I’ll react?
You think you can just take it back, but shit just don’t work like that
You’re the drug that I’m addicted to, and I want you so bad
Guess I’m stuck with you, and that’s that
[Chorus: Noah Cyrus]
‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever
When it don’t work out for the better
If we just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye
When it all falls down, when it all falls down
I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine
You’re the drug that I’m addicted to
And I want you so bad, but I’ll be fine
[Verse 2: Juliander & Noah Cyrus]
Why we fight? I don’t know
We say what hurts the most
Oh, I try staying cold, but you take it personal
All these firing shots and making grounder
It’s way too hard to cope, but I still can’t let you go
[Chorus: Noah Cyrus & Juliander]
‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever
When it don’t work out for the better
If we just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye
When it all falls down, when it all falls down
I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine
You’re the drug that I’m addicted to and I want you so bad
But I’ll be fine
[Bridge]
I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine
I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine
I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine
I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine
[Chorus: Noah Cyrus & Juliander, (Noah Cyrus, Juliander)]
‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever
(Then whatever, babe)
When it don’t work out for the better (For the better)
If we just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye
When it all falls down (When it all, when it all)
When it all falls down (When it all falls down)
I’ll be fine (Fine, fine, fine), I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine)
You’re the drug that I’m addicted to and I want you so bad
But I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine), and that’s that