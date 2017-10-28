Alan Walker: guarda il video di “All Falls Down” feat. Noah Cyrus con Digital Farm Animals + testo e traduzione







Si intitola All Falls Down il nuovo singolo del deejay e producer Alan Walker, prodotto insieme al collega britannico Nicholas Gale, aka Digital Farm Animals, ubblicato il 27 ottobre 2017.

Il disc jockey e produttore discografico norvegese classe 1997, vi presenta la nuova produzione, per la quale ha ingaggiato come vocal Noah Cyrus, la sorella della più nota Miley, con voce addizionale di Juliander.





Niente male la nuova canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da Kristian Berg, un interessante filmato girato tra Bosnia ed Erzegovina, Croatia e Montenegro, che potete gustarvi direttamente nel canale Youtube di Walker cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Qui di seguito accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Alan Walker – All Falls Down traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1: Noè Cyrus]

Qual è il trucco? vorrei saperlo

Ho smesso di pensare a tutto quello che avrei potuto fare

E so che mi chiedo anche++++

Tutto quello che serve è uno sguardo e corro subito da te

Hai superato il limite ed è il momento di dirti vai a farti fo*tere

A che serve dirlo quando sai come reagirò?

Pensi di poter tornare indietro, ma cavolo non funziona così

Tu sei la droga di cui sono dipendente, e ti desidero così tanto

Immagino di essere legata a te, e questo è quanto

[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus]

Perché quando tutto crollerà

Quando le cose non vanno per il meglio

Se tra noi non funziona, è il momento di dirci addio

Quando tutto crollerà, quando tutto crollerà

Starò bene, starò bene

Tu sei il farmaco da cui sono dipendente

E ti desidero così tanto, ma starò bene

[Strofa 2: Juliander & Noah Cyrus]

Perché litighiamo? Non lo so

Diciamo quello che fa più male

Oh, cerco di rimanere fredda, ma la prendi sul personale

Tutti questi colpi bassi nuovecanzoni.com

Sono troppo difficili da sopportare, ma non riesco ancora a lasciarti andare

[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus & Juliander]

Perché quando tutto crollerà

Quando le cose non vanno per il meglio

Se tra noi non funziona, è il momento di dirci addio

Quando tutto crollerà, quando tutto crollerà

Starò bene, starò bene

Tu sei il farmaco da cui sono dipendente e ti desidero così tanto

Ma starò bene

[Ponte]

Starò bene-ene-bene, bene-ene-ene

Starò bene-ene-bene, bene-ene-ene

Starò bene-ene-bene, bene-ene-ene

Starò bene-ene-bene, bene

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus & Juliander, (Noah Cyrus, Juliander)]

Perché quando tutto crollerà

Quando le cose non vanno per il meglio (per il meglio)

Se tra noi non funziona, è il momento di dirci addio

Quando tutto crollerà (Quando tutto, quando tutto)

Quando tutto crollerà (quando tutto crollerà)

Starò bene (bene, bene, bene), starò bene (starò bene)

Tu sei la droga di cui sono dipendente e ti desidero così tanto

Ma starò bene (starò bene), e questo è quanto

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

All Falls Down testo

[Verse 1: Noah Cyrus]

What’s the trick? I wish I knew

I’m so done with thinking through all the things I could’ve been

And I know you wonder too

All it takes is that one look you do and I run right back to you

You crossed the line and it’s time to say F you

What’s the point in saying that when you know how I’ll react?

You think you can just take it back, but shit just don’t work like that

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to, and I want you so bad

Guess I’m stuck with you, and that’s that

[Chorus: Noah Cyrus]

‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever

When it don’t work out for the better

If we just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye

When it all falls down, when it all falls down

I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to

And I want you so bad, but I’ll be fine

[Verse 2: Juliander & Noah Cyrus]

Why we fight? I don’t know

We say what hurts the most

Oh, I try staying cold, but you take it personal

All these firing shots and making grounder

It’s way too hard to cope, but I still can’t let you go

[Chorus: Noah Cyrus & Juliander]

‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever

When it don’t work out for the better

If we just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye

When it all falls down, when it all falls down

I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to and I want you so bad

But I’ll be fine

[Bridge]

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine

[Chorus: Noah Cyrus & Juliander, (Noah Cyrus, Juliander)]

‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever

(Then whatever, babe)

When it don’t work out for the better (For the better)

If we just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye

When it all falls down (When it all, when it all)

When it all falls down (When it all falls down)

I’ll be fine (Fine, fine, fine), I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine)

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to and I want you so bad

But I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine), and that’s that

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi