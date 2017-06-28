Gli AJR e il singolo contro le droghe “Weak” disponibile anche nei remixes: video, testo e traduzione







Weak è un singolo degli AJR estratto dall’EP What Everyone’s Thinking pubblicato lo scorso 3 febbraio ed incluso nel successivo secondo album in studio The Click, uscito su iTunes il 9 giugno 2017.

Il 28 aprile questa canzone è stata rilasciata nella versione “Stay Strong Mix” in duetto con la giovane cantautrice Louisa Johnson (ascoltala su Spotify) vincitrice dell’edizione 2015 di X Factor UK, mentre dal 26 maggio sono disponibili i remixes di Party Pupils, Cheat Codes, Gazzo, DJ Mike D, Jaded, racchiusi in un pacchetto che include anche la versione acustica.

Niente male il brano della indie pop band americana composta da Adam Met, Jack Met e Ryan Met, che viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dallo scorso 5 maggio.

La canzone è stata scritta dal gruppo & prodotta da Ryan Met ed è incentrata sul consumo delle droghe, con il chiaro obiettivo di far capire che una volta che si inizia a fare uso di sostanze stupefacenti, è difficile uscirne, nonostante si possa avere la consapevolezza che fanno male. Quindi se per caso qualcuno cercherà di convincervi a farne uso, è sufficiente dire “no grazie”, in quanto una volta che si inizia, smettere risulta assai difficile.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, accompagnato dal visualizzatissimo video ufficiale diretto da Shane Drake ed ambientato su un treno, a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso. Qui il lyric video.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il singolo.

AJR – Weak traduzione (Download – Remixes – Stay Strong Mix ft. Louisa Johnson)

[Strofa 1]*

“No grazie” è quello che avrei dovuto dire

Dovrei essere a letto

Ma sulla mia lingua ho tentazioni che portano a guai

I problemi devono ancora arrivare

[Pre-Ritornello]

Un sorso, dannoso per me

Un tiro, dannoso per me

Un bacio, dannoso per me

Ma nonostante tutto ci casco così facilmente

E “no grazie” è così che sarebbe dovuta andare

Dovrei rimanere forte

[Ritornello]

Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

Sono debole, e cosa c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

Sono debole

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

(Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco)

[Strofa 2]

No grazie

Mi chiamano di notte, non ne voglio sapere

Le mie abitudini, mi fanno cambiare idea

Prometto che non cederò

[Pre-Ritornello]

Un sorso, male per me

Un colpo, cattivo per me

Un bacio, cattivo per me

Ma io dico così facilmente

E nessun ringraziamento è come dovrebbe essere andato

Dovrei rimanere forte

[Ritornello]

Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

Sono debole, e cosa c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

Sono debole

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

[Ponte]

Ci, ci caschiamo

Ci svegliamo, ci ricaschiamo

Ci, ci caschiamo

Non vedo l’ora di ricascarci

[Pre-Ritornello]

Un sorso, male per me

Un colpo, cattivo per me

Un bacio, cattivo per me

Ma io dico così facilmente

E nessun ringraziamento è come dovrebbe essere andato

Dovrei rimanere forte

[Ritornello]

Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

Sono debole, e cosa c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

Sono debole

Andiamo!

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?

Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco

Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee yaaaaa

* nella prima strofa si evince facilmente è che gli sono state offerte droghe e che tutto ciò che avrebbe dobuto dire è “no grazie” ma era stato influenzato ad accettarle. Il brano va avanti su questa falsa riga: anche se si è consapevoli del fatto che bere, fumare e drogarsi sia sbagliato, purtroppo lo si fa lo stesso perché trattasi appunto di droghe che portano a dipendenza, quindi è meglio non farlo mai, non iniziare mai. E’ questo il messaggio che il gruppo vuole trasmettere agli ascoltatori.

Weak – AJR – Testo

[Verse 1]

“No thank you” is what I should’ve said

I should be in bed

But temptations of trouble on my tongue

Troubles yet to come

[Pre-Chorus]

One sip, bad for me

One hit, bad for me

One kiss, bad for me

But I give in so easily

And no thank you is how it should’ve gone

I should stay strong

[Chorus]

But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

I’m weak

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

(Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that)

[Verse 2]

No thank you

They call me after dark, I don’t want no part

My habits, they hold me like a grudge

I promise I won’t budge

[Pre-Chorus]

One sip, bad for me

One hit, bad for me

One kiss, bad for me

But I give in so easily

And no thank you is how it should’ve gone

I should stay strong

[Chorus]

But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

I’m weak

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

[Bridge]

We, we fall for that

Wake up, we fall again

We, we fall for that

Can’t wait to fall again

[Pre-Chorus]

One sip, bad for me

One hit, bad for me

One kiss, bad for me

But I give in so easily

And no thank you is how it should’ve gone

I should stay strong

[Chorus]

But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

I’m weak

Go!

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)

But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?

Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that

Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee yaaaaa

















