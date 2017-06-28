Gli AJR e il singolo contro le droghe “Weak” disponibile anche nei remixes: video, testo e traduzione

Weak è un singolo degli AJR estratto dall’EP What Everyone’s Thinking pubblicato lo scorso 3 febbraio ed incluso nel successivo secondo album in studio The Click, uscito su iTunes il 9 giugno 2017.
Il 28 aprile questa canzone è stata rilasciata nella versione “Stay Strong Mix” in duetto con la giovane cantautrice Louisa Johnson (ascoltala su Spotify) vincitrice dell’edizione 2015 di X Factor UK, mentre dal 26 maggio sono disponibili i remixes di Party Pupils, Cheat Codes, Gazzo, DJ Mike D, Jaded, racchiusi in un pacchetto che include anche la versione acustica.
Niente male il brano della indie pop band americana composta da Adam Met, Jack Met e Ryan Met, che viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dallo scorso 5 maggio.
La canzone è stata scritta dal gruppo & prodotta da Ryan Met ed è incentrata sul consumo delle droghe, con il chiaro obiettivo di far capire che una volta che si inizia a fare uso di sostanze stupefacenti, è difficile uscirne, nonostante si possa avere la consapevolezza che fanno male. Quindi se per caso qualcuno cercherà di convincervi a farne uso, è sufficiente dire “no grazie”, in quanto una volta che si inizia, smettere risulta assai difficile.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, accompagnato dal visualizzatissimo video ufficiale diretto da Shane Drake ed ambientato su un treno, a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso. Qui il lyric video.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il singolo.
AJR – Weak traduzione (Download – Remixes – Stay Strong Mix ft. Louisa Johnson)
[Strofa 1]*
“No grazie” è quello che avrei dovuto dire
Dovrei essere a letto
Ma sulla mia lingua ho tentazioni che portano a guai
I problemi devono ancora arrivare
[Pre-Ritornello]
Un sorso, dannoso per me
Un tiro, dannoso per me
Un bacio, dannoso per me
Ma nonostante tutto ci casco così facilmente
E “no grazie” è così che sarebbe dovuta andare
Dovrei rimanere forte
[Ritornello]
Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
Sono debole, e cosa c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
Sono debole
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
(Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco)
[Strofa 2]
No grazie
Mi chiamano di notte, non ne voglio sapere
Le mie abitudini, mi fanno cambiare idea
Prometto che non cederò
[Pre-Ritornello]
Un sorso, male per me
Un colpo, cattivo per me
Un bacio, cattivo per me
Ma io dico così facilmente
E nessun ringraziamento è come dovrebbe essere andato
Dovrei rimanere forte
[Ritornello]
Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
Sono debole, e cosa c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
Sono debole
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
[Ponte]
Ci, ci caschiamo
Ci svegliamo, ci ricaschiamo
Ci, ci caschiamo
Non vedo l’ora di ricascarci
[Pre-Ritornello]
Un sorso, male per me
Un colpo, cattivo per me
Un bacio, cattivo per me
Ma io dico così facilmente
E nessun ringraziamento è come dovrebbe essere andato
Dovrei rimanere forte
[Ritornello]
Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
Sono debole, e cosa c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
Sono debole
Andiamo!
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
Ma sono debole, e che c’è di male?
Ragazzi, oh ragazzi adoro quando ci casco
Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee yaaaaa
* nella prima strofa si evince facilmente è che gli sono state offerte droghe e che tutto ciò che avrebbe dobuto dire è “no grazie” ma era stato influenzato ad accettarle. Il brano va avanti su questa falsa riga: anche se si è consapevoli del fatto che bere, fumare e drogarsi sia sbagliato, purtroppo lo si fa lo stesso perché trattasi appunto di droghe che portano a dipendenza, quindi è meglio non farlo mai, non iniziare mai. E’ questo il messaggio che il gruppo vuole trasmettere agli ascoltatori.
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Weak – AJR – Testo
[Verse 1]
“No thank you” is what I should’ve said
I should be in bed
But temptations of trouble on my tongue
Troubles yet to come
[Pre-Chorus]
One sip, bad for me
One hit, bad for me
One kiss, bad for me
But I give in so easily
And no thank you is how it should’ve gone
I should stay strong
[Chorus]
But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
I’m weak
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
(Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that)
[Verse 2]
No thank you
They call me after dark, I don’t want no part
My habits, they hold me like a grudge
I promise I won’t budge
[Pre-Chorus]
One sip, bad for me
One hit, bad for me
One kiss, bad for me
But I give in so easily
And no thank you is how it should’ve gone
I should stay strong
[Chorus]
But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
I’m weak
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
[Bridge]
We, we fall for that
Wake up, we fall again
We, we fall for that
Can’t wait to fall again
[Pre-Chorus]
One sip, bad for me
One hit, bad for me
One kiss, bad for me
But I give in so easily
And no thank you is how it should’ve gone
I should stay strong
[Chorus]
But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
I’m weak
Go!
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
(Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee ya)
But I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?
Boy, oh boy I love it when I fall for that
Ooh waaaaaaa ee ya ee yaaaaa