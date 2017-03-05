Afrojack & Luis Fonsi nel nuovo singolo “Wave Your Flag”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Nick van de Wall, aka Afrojack, disc jockey, produttore discografico e remixer olandese di origini surinamesi, vi presenta la nuova produzione Wave Your Flag, bel singolo pubblicato il 24 febbraio 2017.
Per l’occasione l’artista ha arruolato il quasi trentanovenne cantautore portoricano Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero, in arte Luis Fonsi, si proprio quello della hit Despacito incisa con Daddy Yankee.
Niente male la nuova canzone, scritta dallo stesso Afrojack con la collaborazione di Faisal Ben Said e Jean Baptiste.
Nel brano, il cantante parla prima di se stesso, per successivamente riservare saggi consigli. Da qui il titolo “sventola la tua bandiera”, metafora che sta ad indicare qualcosa del tipo “fatti valere”, “sii te stesso ed sii orgoglioso di ciò che sei”.
Wave Your Flag è accompagnata dal video ufficiale girato in Messico, un bel filmato che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Di seguito trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che com pongono questo pezzo.
Wave Your Flag – Afrojack – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Sono daltonico, daltonico per il mondo intero
Tutto quello che vedo è l’amore
Vago in giro con tutto questo (amore) sulle spalle
Per entrambi
Sono un viaggiatore, un uomo che viaggia
Amo l’universo, in tutti i modi possibili
Starò via, starò via fino a novembre
Bella mia, spero che tu capisca
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sono un vaga, vagabondo
Dove appoggio la testa è casa mia
Non voglio più vederti piangere
Basta essere quello che sei
Quando ti diranno “Non vali nulla”
Digli che sei l’unica cosa che conta
Dillo ad alta voce, dillo ad alta voce (hey, hey)
[Ritornello]
Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)
Ovunque andrai, ovunque andrai, non sei sola
Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)
Quando il mondo diventa freddo e ti senti sola, non sei sola
Sventolala subito
[Post-Ritornello]
Sventolala
Sventolala subito
Sventolala
[Verso 2]
L’estate, l’estate, riesci a sentirla?
L’amore è nell’aria
Un altro giorno pieno di speranza che puoi respirare
Il mondo è nelle tue mani
Andiamo, seguimi, seguimi, sì
E ti mostrerò quel che meriti
Possiamo fare, possiamo fare quello che vuoi
Gioca tutto indietro al contrario
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sono un vaga, vagabondo
Dove appoggio la testa è casa mia
Non voglio più vederti piangere
Basta essere quello che sei
Quando ti diranno “Non vali nulla”
Digli che sei l’unica cosa che conta
Dillo ad alta voce, dillo ad alta voce (hey, hey)
[Ritornello]
Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)
Ovunque andrai, ovunque andrai, non sei sola
Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)
Quando il mondo diventa freddo e ti senti sola, non siete soli
Sventolala subito
[Post-Ritornello]
Sventolala
Sventolala subito
Sventolala
[Ritornello]
Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)
Ovunque andrai, ovunque andrai, non sei sola
Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)
Quando il mondo diventa freddo e ti senti sola, non siete soli
Sventolala subito
Afrojack feat. Luis Fonsi – Wave Your Flag testo
[Verse 1]
I’m color blind, color blind to the whole world
All I see is love
I walk around with it all over my shoulders
For the both of us
I’m a traveling, traveling man
Love the universe, any way I can
I’ll be gone, I’ll be gone ‘till November
Girl, I hope you understand
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m a rolling, rolling stone
Where I lay my head is my home
I don’t wanna see you cry no more
Just be who you are
When they tell you “You don’t matter”
Tell them you’re the only thing that matters
Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)
[Chorus]
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you’re not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you’re not alone
Now wave it
[Post-Chorus]
Wave it
Now wave it
Wave it
[Verse 2]
Summertime, summertime, can you feel it?
Love is in the air
Another day full of hope you can breath it
World is in your hand
Come on, follow me, follow me, yeah
And I’ll show you what you deserve
We can do, we can do what you wanna
Play it all back in reverse
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m a rolling, rolling stone
Where I lay my head is my home
I don’t wanna see you cry no more
Just be who you are
When they tell you “You don’t matter”
Tell them you’re the only thing that matters
Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)
[Chorus]
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you’re not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you’re not alone
Now wave it
[Post-Chorus]
Wave it
Now wave it
Wave it
[Chorus]
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you’re not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you’re not alone
Now wave it