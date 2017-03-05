Afrojack & Luis Fonsi nel nuovo singolo “Wave Your Flag”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione







Nick van de Wall, aka Afrojack, disc jockey, produttore discografico e remixer olandese di origini surinamesi, vi presenta la nuova produzione Wave Your Flag, bel singolo pubblicato il 24 febbraio 2017.

Per l’occasione l’artista ha arruolato il quasi trentanovenne cantautore portoricano Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero, in arte Luis Fonsi, si proprio quello della hit Despacito incisa con Daddy Yankee.

Niente male la nuova canzone, scritta dallo stesso Afrojack con la collaborazione di Faisal Ben Said e Jean Baptiste.

Nel brano, il cantante parla prima di se stesso, per successivamente riservare saggi consigli. Da qui il titolo “sventola la tua bandiera”, metafora che sta ad indicare qualcosa del tipo “fatti valere”, “sii te stesso ed sii orgoglioso di ciò che sei”.

Loading...



Wave Your Flag è accompagnata dal video ufficiale girato in Messico, un bel filmato che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Di seguito trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che com pongono questo pezzo.

Wave Your Flag – Afrojack – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Sono daltonico, daltonico per il mondo intero

Tutto quello che vedo è l’amore

Vago in giro con tutto questo (amore) sulle spalle

Per entrambi

Sono un viaggiatore, un uomo che viaggia

Amo l’universo, in tutti i modi possibili

Starò via, starò via fino a novembre

Bella mia, spero che tu capisca

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sono un vaga, vagabondo

Dove appoggio la testa è casa mia

Non voglio più vederti piangere

Basta essere quello che sei

Quando ti diranno “Non vali nulla”

Digli che sei l’unica cosa che conta

Dillo ad alta voce, dillo ad alta voce (hey, hey)

[Ritornello]

Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)

Ovunque andrai, ovunque andrai, non sei sola

Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)

Quando il mondo diventa freddo e ti senti sola, non sei sola

Sventolala subito

[Post-Ritornello]

Sventolala

Sventolala subito

Sventolala

[Verso 2]

L’estate, l’estate, riesci a sentirla?

L’amore è nell’aria

Un altro giorno pieno di speranza che puoi respirare

Il mondo è nelle tue mani

Andiamo, seguimi, seguimi, sì

E ti mostrerò quel che meriti

Possiamo fare, possiamo fare quello che vuoi

Gioca tutto indietro al contrario

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello]

Sono un vaga, vagabondo

Dove appoggio la testa è casa mia

Non voglio più vederti piangere

Basta essere quello che sei

Quando ti diranno “Non vali nulla”

Digli che sei l’unica cosa che conta

Dillo ad alta voce, dillo ad alta voce (hey, hey)

[Ritornello]

Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)

Ovunque andrai, ovunque andrai, non sei sola

Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)

Quando il mondo diventa freddo e ti senti sola, non siete soli

Sventolala subito

[Post-Ritornello]

Sventolala

Sventolala subito

Sventolala

[Ritornello]

Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)

Ovunque andrai, ovunque andrai, non sei sola

Sventola la tua bandiera (Yeah yeah yeah)

Quando il mondo diventa freddo e ti senti sola, non siete soli

Sventolala subito

Afrojack feat. Luis Fonsi – Wave Your Flag testo

[Verse 1]

I’m color blind, color blind to the whole world

All I see is love

I walk around with it all over my shoulders

For the both of us

I’m a traveling, traveling man

Love the universe, any way I can

I’ll be gone, I’ll be gone ‘till November

Girl, I hope you understand

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m a rolling, rolling stone

Where I lay my head is my home

I don’t wanna see you cry no more

Just be who you are

When they tell you “You don’t matter”

Tell them you’re the only thing that matters

Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)

[Chorus]

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you’re not alone

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you’re not alone

Now wave it

[Post-Chorus]

Wave it

Now wave it

Wave it

[Verse 2]

Summertime, summertime, can you feel it?

Love is in the air

Another day full of hope you can breath it

World is in your hand

Come on, follow me, follow me, yeah

And I’ll show you what you deserve

We can do, we can do what you wanna

Play it all back in reverse

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m a rolling, rolling stone

Where I lay my head is my home

I don’t wanna see you cry no more

Just be who you are

When they tell you “You don’t matter”

Tell them you’re the only thing that matters

Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)

[Chorus]

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you’re not alone

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you’re not alone

Now wave it

[Post-Chorus]

Wave it

Now wave it

Wave it

[Chorus]

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you’re not alone

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you’re not alone

Now wave it

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi