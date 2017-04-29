Afrojack & David Guetta nel nuovo singolo Another Life feat. Ester Dean: video, testo e traduzione







Afrojack e David Guetta vi presentano la loro nuovissima produzione battezzata Another Life, un bel pezzo rilasciato nei digital store il 28 aprile 2017.

Il dj, producer e remixer olandese di origini surinamesi Nick Van de Wall, aka Afrojack, ed il collega francese David Guetta, hanno unito le forze in quest’orecchiabile canzone, impreziosita dal bellissimo vocal di Ester Dean, cantautrice, produttrice discografica e attrice statunitense.





Potrei definire Another Life una ballata dance malinconica, scritta da Faisal Ben Said, Afrojack & Ester Dean, che dal punto di vista del testo parla di una relazione affettiva, forse giunta ormai al termine.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, tramite il video ufficiale animato creato da Sanghon Kin.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Another Life traduzione – Afrojack & David Guetta (Download)

[Verso 1]

Mi sveglio, pensando a com’eravamo

Continuo ad aggrapparmi ai nostri sogni legati

Vorrei potessimo tornare indietro nel tempo

Sostituire il veleno che hai lasciato nella mia mente

[Ritornello]

Forse ci incontreremo nuovamente in un’altra vita

Forse staremmo meglio in un altro Paradiso

Forse ci rivedremo

Forse cadremo di nuovo*

[Post-Ritornello]

In un’altra vita

In un’altra vita

[Verso 2]

Non riesco a immaginare cosa sarebbe questa vita

Ci aggrappiamo ai ricordi sbiaditi

Io amo te, tu ami me, ma questo amore ti rende libero

Ma decidi di andartene, spero che ci incontreremo

[Ritornello]

Forse ci incontreremo nuovamente in un’altra vita

Forse staremmo meglio in un altro Paradiso

Forse ci rivedremo

Forse cadremo di nuovo*

Link sponsorizzati









[Post-Ritornello]

In un’altra vita

[Ritornello]

Forse ci incontreremo nuovamente in un’altra vita

Forse staremmo meglio in un altro Paradiso

Forse ci rivedremo

Forse cadremo di nuovo*

[Post-Ritornello]

In un’altra vita

In un’altra vita

In un’altra vita

* In “we will fall again” credo intenda: ci re-innamoreremo, anche se manca se non è presente “in love” (fall in love).

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Afrojack & David Guetta – Another Life feat. Ester Dean testo

[Verse 1]

I’m waking up, thinking how we used to be

I still hang on to our tied up dreams

I wish we could turn back the hands of time

Replace the poison that you left onto my mind

[Chorus]

Maybe we’ll meet again in another life

Maybe we’re better in another Paradise

Maybe we will meet again

Maybe we will fall again

[Post-Chorus]

In another life

In another life

[Verse 2]

I can’t imagine what this life would be

We holdin’ on to fading memories

I love you, you love me, but this love sets you free

But if you choose to leave, well I hope we’ll meet

[Chorus]

Maybe we’ll meet again in another life

Maybe we’re better in another paradise

Maybe we will meet again

Maybe we will fall again

[Post-Chorus]

In another life

[Chorus]

Maybe we’ll meet again in another life

Maybe we’re better in another paradise

Maybe we will meet again

Maybe we will fall again

[Post-Chorus]

In another life

In another life

In another life

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi