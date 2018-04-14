5 Seconds of Summer – Youngblood nuovo singolo dall’album omonimo: audio, testo, traduzione e tracklist

Il 12 aprile i 5SOS hanno rilasciato Youngblood, secondo singolo estratto dall’album omonimo, il cui rilascio è fissato al 22 giugno 2018, a quasi tre anni da Sounds Good Feels Good.

Disponibile anche con quattro differenti cover più poster, il progetto racchiuderà tredici tracce nella versione standard (in pre-order) e sedici in quella deluxe (in pre-order):

Nella tracklist del terzo album in studio, c’è ovviamente anche il precedente primo estratto Want You Back, disponibile dallo scorso 22 febbraio.

Nella title track, che a detta del gruppo racchiude tutto ciò che sarà il terzo disco, i 5 Seconds of Summer cantano il tira e molla che c’è in una relazione

Il brano, è stato firmato dallo stesso team che realizzato il successo di Camila Cabello “Havana” ed è possibile ascoltarlo su Spotify cliccando sulla cover, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Testo Youngblood

[Verse 1]

Remember the words you told me, “Love me ‘til the day I die”?

Surrender my everything ‘cause you made me believe you’re mine

Yeah, you used to call me baby, now you’re calling me by name

Takes one to know one, yeah, you beat me at my own damn game

[Bridge 1]

You’re pushing, you’re pushing

I’m pulling away, pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give

And you take, give and you take

[Chorus]

Young blood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

And I’m just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

Young blood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight

‘Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 2]

Lately, our conversations end like it’s the last goodbye

Yeah, one of us gets too drunk and calls about a hundred times

So who you been calling, baby? Nobody could take my place

When you looking at those strangers, hope to God you see my face

[Chorus]

Young blood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

And I’m just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

Young blood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight

‘Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Bridge 2]

You’re pushing, you’re pushing

I’m pulling away, pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give

And you take, give and you take

You’re running around and I’m running away

Running away from you, from you

[Chorus]

Young blood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

And I’m just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

Young blood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight

‘Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Bridge 1]

You’re pushing, you’re pushing

I’m pulling away, pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give

And you take, give and you take

[Outro]

Young blood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

And I’m just a dead man walking tonight



