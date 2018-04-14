5 Seconds of Summer – Youngblood nuovo singolo dall’album omonimo: audio, testo, traduzione e tracklist

Il 12 aprile i 5SOS hanno rilasciato Youngblood, secondo singolo estratto dall’album omonimo, il cui rilascio è fissato al 22 giugno 2018, a quasi tre anni da Sounds Good Feels Good.
Disponibile anche con quattro differenti cover più poster, il progetto racchiuderà tredici tracce nella versione standard (in pre-order) e sedici in quella deluxe (in pre-order):
- Youngblood
- Want You Back
- Lie To Me
- Valentine
- Talk Fast
- Moving Along
- If Walls Could Talk
- Better Man
- More
- Why Won’t You Love Me
- Woke Up In Japan
- Empty Wallets
- Ghost Of You
- Monster Among Men (deluxe)
- Meet You There (deluxe)
- Babylon (deluxe)
Nella tracklist del terzo album in studio, c’è ovviamente anche il precedente primo estratto Want You Back, disponibile dallo scorso 22 febbraio.
Nella title track, che a detta del gruppo racchiude tutto ciò che sarà il terzo disco, i 5 Seconds of Summer cantano il tira e molla che c’è in una relazione
Il brano, è stato firmato dallo stesso team che realizzato il successo di Camila Cabello “Havana” ed è possibile ascoltarlo su Spotify cliccando sulla cover, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Youngblood traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ricorda le parole che mi avevi detto, “Amami fino alla morte”?
Mi arrendo perché mi hai fatto credere che di essere mia
Sì, mi chiamavi tesoro, ora mi stai chiamando per nome
Tra simili ci si intende, sì, mi hai battuto nel mio stesso dannato gioco
[Ponte]
Mi stai spingendo, mi stai spingendo
Mi sto allontanando, allontanando da te
Io sempre tutto
E tu prendi, io do e tu prendi
[Ritornello]
Giovane
Dimmi che vuoi, dimmi che vuoi che esca dalla tua vita
E sarò solo un morto che cammina stasera
Ma ne hai bisogno, sì, ne hai sempre bisogno
Sì, ooh, ooh, ooh
Giovane
Dimmi che vuoi, dì che vuoi che mi rivuoi nella tua vita
Allora sarò solo un uomo morto strisciante stasera
Perché ne ho bisogno, sì, ne ho sempre bisogno
Sì, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Strofa 2]
Ultimamente, le nostre discussioni terminano come se fosse l’ultimo addio
Sì, uno di noi è troppo ubriaco e chiama un centinaio di volte
Allora, chi hai chiamato, piccola? Nessuno potrebbe prendere il mio posto
Quando guardi quegli estranei, prego Dio, che tu veda la mia faccia
[Ritornello]
Giovane
Dimmi che vuoi, dimmi che vuoi che esca dalla tua vita
E sarò solo un morto che cammina stasera
Ma ne hai bisogno, sì, ne hai sempre bisogno
Sì, ooh, ooh, ooh
Giovane
Dimmi che vuoi, dì che vuoi che mi rivuoi nella tua vita
Allora sarò solo un uomo morto strisciante stasera
Perché ne ho bisogno, sì, ne ho sempre bisogno
Sì, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Ponte 2]
Mi stai spingendo, mi stai spingendo
Mi sto allontanando, allontanando da te
Io sempre tutto
E tu prendi, io do e tu prendi
Tu corri ed io sto scappando
Scappando da te, da te
[Ritornello]
Giovane
Dimmi che vuoi, dimmi che vuoi che esca dalla tua vita
E sarò solo un morto che cammina stasera
Ma ne hai bisogno, sì, ne hai sempre bisogno
Sì, ooh, ooh, ooh
Giovane
Dimmi che vuoi, dì che vuoi che mi rivuoi nella tua vita
Allora sarò solo un uomo morto strisciante stasera
Perché ne ho bisogno, sì, ne ho sempre bisogno
Sì, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Ponte]
Mi stai spingendo, mi stai spingendo
Mi sto allontanando, allontanando da te
Io sempre tutto
E tu prendi, io do e tu prendi
[Conclusione]
Giovane
Dimmi che vuoi, dimmi che vuoi che esca dalla tua vita
E sarò solo un morto che cammina stasera
Testo Youngblood
[Verse 1]
Remember the words you told me, “Love me ‘til the day I die”?
Surrender my everything ‘cause you made me believe you’re mine
Yeah, you used to call me baby, now you’re calling me by name
Takes one to know one, yeah, you beat me at my own damn game
[Bridge 1]
You’re pushing, you’re pushing
I’m pulling away, pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give
And you take, give and you take
[Chorus]
Young blood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
And I’m just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
Young blood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight
‘Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 2]
Lately, our conversations end like it’s the last goodbye
Yeah, one of us gets too drunk and calls about a hundred times
So who you been calling, baby? Nobody could take my place
When you looking at those strangers, hope to God you see my face
[Chorus]
Young blood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
And I’m just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
Young blood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight
‘Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Bridge 2]
You’re pushing, you’re pushing
I’m pulling away, pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give
And you take, give and you take
You’re running around and I’m running away
Running away from you, from you
[Chorus]
Young blood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
And I’m just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
Young blood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight
‘Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Bridge 1]
You’re pushing, you’re pushing
I’m pulling away, pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give
And you take, give and you take
[Outro]
Young blood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
And I’m just a dead man walking tonight